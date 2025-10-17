UK government holds urgent meeting in bid to overturn Israeli football fans ban

Senior British government figures were to meet on Friday to “see if there’s a way through” a ban on Israeli fans attending a football match in Birmingham, a minister has said.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Home Office officials will be among those meeting in a bid to reverse the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending next month’s match against Aston Villa, said minister Ian Murray, whose brief covers the government’s culture and science departments.
He echoed the words of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Thursday night criticised the decision by Birmingham’s safety advisory group, saying it was wrong.
Mr Murray told the Sky News channel: “The Prime Minister and the government have been clear about that. In fact, pretty much every politician has been clear about that.
“It’s just completely and utterly unacceptable, and the Prime Minister has said we will do everything we possibly can to resolve this issue. It’s an operational issue for the police, and government doesn’t get involved in operational issues for the police.
“But I know the Culture Secretary of State [Ms Nandy] will be meeting with the Home Office and other stakeholders today to try to see if there’s a way through this.”
Mr Murray later told BBC Breakfast the decision sends the “wrong message” that “you will be banned from going to public events if you’re of the wrong race, religion or creed”.
West Midlands Police have said they had classified the Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture as high risk, based on “current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crimes during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam”.
Violent clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli fans erupted before, during and after that match last November. Five men were given prison sentences and more than 60 people were detained in the riots, which prompted accusations of deliberate anti-Semitic attacks.
Andrew Fox, honorary president of Aston Villa Jewish Villans supporters’ club, said the decision to ban fans of the Israeli side is “a political message rather than a safety message”.
The retired British Army major told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There’s no evidence of Maccabi’s fans being particularly violent. They don’t have a track record in all of their previous European games of having a violent fan group.”
The chief executive of Maccabi Tel Aviv said he did not want to take security issues lightly but said the team has travelled to places such as Turkey where he said the sentiment is “not so kind towards Israeli teams” but the police “were out in force” and there were no incidents.
Speaking on the same programme, Jack Angelides said: “So I do find it somewhat difficult to understand why this has come to pass in the sense that our fans cannot be secure in attending this match.
“And also begs the question a little bit to be honest – well, there is a delegation coming of management, of players, and all the supporting staff, are we saying that they will be secure also or that there are issues with them?”
Asked if he thinks they will be secure, Mr Angelides said he trusts in the authorities and has not heard anything that has suggested they would not be.
He said there would normally be well over a thousand Maccabi fans expected at the game.
Uefa, which runs the Europa League, urged UK authorities to make sure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans could attend the match in Birmingham.
It said: “Uefa wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen.”
On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister condemned the decision, writing on X: “This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”
Earlier on Thursday, Mr Starmer announced new measures to stamp out anti-Semitism – including an NHS review – while visiting the Community Security Trust, which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK.
He was joined by senior political figures in condemning the ban, including Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who branded it a “national disgrace”.
