Ask Mina: The Kane, Mbappe or Haaland debate and are Bayern Munich favourites for the Champions League?

Q: Bayern Munich’s performance against PSG surely makes them favourites to win the Uefa Champions League?

@purplehassan1 via X

A: Bayern Munich start every season among the favourites because they always have the power and pedigree to lift the trophy. But I agree with you, that performance and victory against the current champions of Europe was a statement victory. Coming into this game, much was made of their 15 consecutive wins and I was sceptical about whether they could overcome PSG. Bayern winning domestic games has become so routine that it no longer feels special – could they overcome the best and biggest in Europe?

Much has been said about their attacking line, which continues to perform at a ridiculous level despite the absence of chief creator Jamal Musiala. More on Harry Kane below, but Luis Diaz has added so much spark and they have now scored 56 goals in all competitions. What has impressed most, though, is their defence.

They are an attacking side, yet remain resolute, largely because of how combative they are across the pitch. Their hunger to win back possession, close down opponents and win duels is relentless. Joshua Kimmich covered more than 13 kilometres, tracking runners and helping his side control the game. Bayern made it look easy to overwhelm PSG and provoke simple errors.

When Diaz was sent off after that awful challenge on Achraf Hakimi, they might have faded. Instead, their willingness to suffer, absorb pressure and work tirelessly to protect their lead was hugely impressive. That ability to adapt, accept the conditions and put in the hard yards is exactly why Bayern must be considered genuine Champions League contenders – this is the best they have looked in a long time.

Q: Real Madrid lost to Liverpool, only their second loss this season and they lead La Liga but I can’t help but think they've looked poor. Am I wrong?

@HamadNahl via X

A: You’re not alone in feeling that way. Something is missing from this Real Madrid side. Liverpool, like Atletico Madrid before them, fully deserved their win. Madrid still lead La Liga, but they don’t feel like Madrid. They’re missing that swagger, that arrogance, that sense of inevitability when a galactico would step up, flip a match on its head and remind everyone who they were. That aura has faded.

My opinion is that Real Madrid differ from other sides in that they don’t win because of sound structure. Their greatness has always come from emotion, from self-belief, from the conviction that talent and character would eventually find a way. When Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost that fire last season, he took the blame – rightly so – for a team that looked passive and disorganised. Xabi Alonso has since brought discipline and tactical clarity, but in doing so, some of that electricity has drained away. They now look efficient more than inspired.

Q: How good is Granit Xhaka?

@Sbulch via Instagram

A: It’s still early in the season, but Sunderland are already one of the stories of this campaign. To be level on points with a Liverpool side that spent over €400 million in the transfer market, and to sit fourth in the table, is exceptional for a club making the step up to the Premier League.

Xhaka definitely deserves the plaudits. He’s been Sunderland’s most influential player, not just for the leadership and experience he brings to a newly promoted team, but for the sheer quality of his performances. In Monday’s 1-1 draw with Everton, he scored the equaliser and was named man of the match, prompting pundits to debate whether any player has had a greater impact on a single club this season.

In early October, Opta reported that only seven players have run further in the Premier League this season than Xhaka’s 66km, and all of them are at least three years younger. He ranks in the league’s top 15 for interceptions, has regained possession 28 times, and made more clearances than any non-defender. Sunderland, with just 43.2 per cent possession on average, rely on his work rate and composure to survive long spells without the ball. He is a huge reason why the club have conceded only eight goals this season. Only Arsenal have done better.

Q: Who is the best striker in the world out of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane?

@daariuz via Instagram

A: This is a question that will always divide opinion. If we start with the numbers and compare the three purely on goal involvements in the Champions League and their domestic leagues, then Kane leads the way. He has 17 goals and three assists in 927 minutes, which means a goal involvement every 46 minutes. Mbappe has played 1,221 minutes with 18 goals and 2 assists, averaging a goal involvement every 61 minutes. Haaland sits in a similar range with 17 goals and 1 assist in 1,114 minutes, also a goal involvement every 61 minutes.

Looking deeper into their league performances gives a fuller picture. Mbappe’s numbers stand out. He averages 4.34 progressive carries, 4.72 progressive passes and 6.99 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes in La Liga. Kane’s figures are also impressive with 1.03 progressive carries, 4.37 progressive passes and 4.88 shot-creating actions. Haaland’s output is lower with 2.32 progressive carries, 0.63 progressive passes and 1.69 shot-creating actions.

But numbers only tell part of the story. If I were picking one for my team, I would choose Mbappe. He has the highest ceiling, combines creativity with ruthless finishing and delivers in the clutch moments. Kane, though, has been extraordinary this season for Bayern and perhaps my favourite striker to watch. He has always worked hard for the team but the positions that he’s taken up this season, the way he has adapted his game to help provide as well as finish for the team has been immense.

Haaland remains the most devastating finisher of all, but perhaps not yet the complete all-round player that the other two have become. But he too is progressing nicely.

Q: Are Roma title challengers in Serie A this season?

@Ian._.Mac via Instagram

A: They are second in the table and I don’t think anyone saw that coming. Gian Piero Gasperini may be the hero of Atalanta’s Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen’s 'Invincibles', but history shows that his teams usually take time to absorb his philosophy. This time, he has adapted quickly. Roma are not yet playing the full 'Gasperini way', but he has built on the foundations Claudio Ranieri laid last season.

The problem is that the squad is not ideally suited to his football – and more importantly, they lack clinical finishers. Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson are not providing the firepower. Paulo Dybala’s missed penalty against Milan was costly, but his injury is worse.

He is their only genuine creative force in attack. Roma can dominate matches, as they did against Max Allegri’s Milan with 71 per cent possession and three shots on target inside 15 minutes, yet they remain timid in front of goal. They can play beautifully until it’s time to deliver the final blow.

There is progress, no doubt, but until they strengthen in January and bring in a more ruthless forward line, I can’t see them sustaining a title challenge. For now, my money is still on Milan.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Teenage%20Mutant%20Ninja%20Turtles%3A%20Shredder's%20Revenge %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETribute%20Games%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dotemu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Qualifier A, Muscat (All matches to be streamed live on icc.tv) Fixtures Friday, February 18: 10am Oman v Nepal, Canada v Philippines; 2pm Ireland v UAE, Germany v Bahrain Saturday, February 19: 10am Oman v Canada, Nepal v Philippines; 2pm UAE v Germany, Ireland v Bahrain Monday, February 21: 10am Ireland v Germany, UAE v Bahrain; 2pm Nepal v Canada, Oman v Philippines Tuesday, February 22: 2pm Semi-finals Thursday, February 24: 2pm Final UAE squad:Ahmed Raza(captain), Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Raja Akifullah, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Zafar Farid, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Rahul Bhatia

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices