Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to 'focus on future' after Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism

Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United have made “a lot of mistakes in the past” but says he is only interested in the future after Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of his former club.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a rebuild following a horror 2024-25 season where they limped home 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Ronaldo, who won eight trophies at United, told Piers Morgan in an interview that United were “not in a good path” and warned that Amorim was “not going to do miracles” at Old Trafford.

When Ronaldo's comments were put to his former international teammate ahead of this weekend's trip to Spurs, the United boss said: “Of course he knows and he has a huge impact in everything he said.

“What we need to focus [on] is the future. We know that we as a club made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that.

“So, let's not focus on what happened. Let's focus on what we are doing now, and we are doing that.

“We are changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave.

“We are doing that and we are improving, so let's focus on the way we are doing things. We are improving, let's continue and forget a little bit the past.”

United have lost their last four games against Spurs. However, they head into Saturday's match unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, a sequence that includes a 2-1 win over champions Liverpool.

Amorim, asked how United had changed since being beaten by Spurs in the Europa League final in May, replied: “First of all, the characteristics of the players. So, we are a better team, we play better, we understand the game better. I think we are more confident.

“We reached that final confident that we could win because we were doing well in Europe, but in this moment we play with a different confidence.

“We manage the moments of the game better. But if you remember that game, they have that shot on the goal, they won the game.

“So, I expect a different game, that we can play better, but also to have a little bit luck to help us to win the game.”

Amorim added that there was a silver lining to missing out on European football this season.

“It's us using the positives,” he said. “Any situation you have in life, you can look at it positively or in a bad way.

“If you ask me whether I prefer to be here with the (Europa League) and Champions League football, I might say yes.

“But on the other side, you have more time to train and know your players. Arrange everything and prepare with the staff and players. So we try to use the positive thing of not playing in the midweek games.”

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

FULL%20FIGHT%20CARD %3Cp%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Abdullah%20Al%20Qahtani%20v%20Taha%20Bendaoud%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Ali%20Taleb%20v%20Nawras%20Abzakh%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Xavier%20Alaoui%20v%20Rachid%20El%20Hazoume%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Islam%20Reda%20v%20Adam%20Meskini%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Tariq%20Ismail%20v%20Jalal%20Al%20Daaja%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Elias%20Boudegzdame%20v%20Hassan%20Mandour%0D%3Cbr%3EAmateur%20Female%20Atomweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Hattan%20Al%20Saif%20v%20Nada%20Faheem%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Maraoune%20Bellagouit%20v%20Motaz%20Askar%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Ahmed%20Tarek%20v%20Abdelrahman%20Alhyasat%0D%3Cbr%3EShowcase%20Featherweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Mido%20Mohamed%20v%20Yazeed%20Hasanain%0D%3Cbr%3EShowcase%20Flyweight%20Bout%3A%0D%20Malik%20Basahel%20v%20Harsh%20Pandya%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A