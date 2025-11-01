Man United ratings v Nottingham Forest: Casemiro and Diallo prove their mettle but Dalot disappoints

A stunning volley from Amad Diallo earned Manchester United a battling 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

It was a tense result on Ruben Amorim's first anniversary as Manchester United manager.

Saturday's trip to the City Ground was exactly a year since the Portuguese was named as Erik ten Hag's successor.

United looked to be on their way to a fourth successive league victory after Casemiro headed them into a 34th-minute lead.

United, however, fell apart in the second half when two goals in less than two minutes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona turned the match on its head.

The visitors were frustrated in their efforts until Diallo unleashed a blistering strike from the edge of the penalty area nine minutes from time to secure a point for his side.

Still, Diallo said United were disappointed to go home with a single point after their recent winning run.

“We have confidence now,” he told Sky Sports. “We believe in the manager and the system. We are trying to do our best. We believe in the manager like he believes in us.”

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Tipped a seventh minute Dan Ndoye shot over and a good save from the same player – he wasn’t to know it was offside – on 42. Big early shout for a 47th minute corner – the opposite of what we’ saw with previous United goalkeeper. But then conceded two goals inside 90 seconds, neither of which were his fault.

Leny Yoro – 6/10: Tough stopping Callum Hudson-Odoi. Not to put on him, but with three central defenders United had Amad on Gibbs-White. Messy second. But did ok.

Matthijs De Ligt – 6/10: Read the runs of Forest’s forwards well and recovered to stop Savona in first half. Went up with Yoro for the ball that led to Forest’s second, a messy goal to concede. Should have made better contact. Got a header to set up Amad on 94.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Defensive header stopped an early Forest attack, then stood big and made an excellent block on Gibbs-White as Forest moved towards goal on 43.

Amad Diallo – 7/10: Good early defending, then his 28th minute shot from outside the area was pushed away by Sels. Shot miles wide on 41, but effective cutting in from the right. Was left and outjumped by Gibbs-White, who scored, on 49. Superb strike for the equaliser, left foot over the ball from outside the area. He then saw a strike in 93rd minute saved on the line.

Diogo Dalot – 4/10: Exposed by a ball over the top for Savana after poor positioning. Did brilliantly on 36 to cut a cross out from Gibbs White, but underperforming this season, especially on the left.

Casemiro – 7/10: Put United ahead after he stood still, leapt with a fine free header against poor defending. The second time he’s scored from a corner this season. Fell awkwardly going in for a high challenge with Anderson. Followed up on Fernandes’ shot which hit the post and hit an effort wide. Tired towards the end and played 90 minutes for the first time this season, but a key player for United right now.

Bruno Fernandes – 7/10: His corner assisted United’s opener. Struck a sweet ball across goal to hit the post on 60. Did well at the end to get back and double up with Casemiro to stop a Forest attack.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7/10: Always in and around the second balls to make United’s midfield more compact. Linked well with Amad and played a lovely ball to Benjamin Sesko in the first half.

Benjamin Sesko – 6/10: First shot of the game – thought he should have left it for Fernandes who was shouting. Held the ball up well to let team get up the pitch. Spun and shot on 15 and had he taken a better touch on 20 minutes, he’d have been in on goal. Kept on and worked hard, including at the back. Could he have hit an 88th minute chance first time?

Matheus Cunha – 6/10: Unhappy that Sesko didn’t play a 24th minute attack back to him. Outrageous skill in his own half in a tight area. Had a shot on 86 minutes but, while he had time to find the corners, it went straight at the goalkeeper. Became more of a power towards the end.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu (Dalot, 67') – 5/10: Did better than last week.

Noussair Mazraoui (Yoro, 76') – 5/10: Experience needed at the back as United pushed for an equaliser. Lost possession in a key position and was also yellow carded.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (all kick-offs UAE time) Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (10.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Paderborn v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Sunday Schalke v Augsburg (3.30pm) Mainz v RB Leipzig (5.30pm) Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf (8pm)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.