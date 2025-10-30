Ask Mina: Lamine Yamal's ego, crisis at Liverpool, Juventus in turmoil

Q: There were 43 goals scored in Matchday 3 in the Champions League. So many high-scoring games, why do you think that is?

@Alyazid via Instagram

A: It’s especially surprising when teams known for their defensive discipline were conceding for fun – Atletico Madrid thrashed 4–0 by Arsenal, Napoli hammered 6–2 by PSV.

Historically, Matchday 3 ranks among the highest-scoring in Champions League history. Uefa said the new format would bring more excitement, and maybe they were right. In the old group format, teams could afford to play it safe and take a draw.

Now every goal counts, and there’s real pressure to go for the win. Goal difference matters, so sides keep pushing forward instead of shutting games down.

What makes it even more interesting is the contrast elsewhere. Opta pointed out that the Premier League was seeing goals at a “remarkably low rate” in late September, and Serie A managed just eleven goals in total the weekend before this Champions League goal-fest.

Each big defeat had its own cause. Diego Simeone’s triple substitution against Arsenal backfired and handed the game away. Napoli were missing key players and looked emotionally drained against PSV’s high tempo. But beyond the details, my personal theory is that defending has simply become a lost art.

When clubs scout defenders now, they care more about who can join the attack or deliver a cross than who can grind out a clean sheet. Arsenal have proved imperious at the back but frankly, I struggle to name another side in Europe that can boast the same strength at the back. Once upon a time, I could list several.

Let’s see how the next few rounds play out before making more definitive judgements.

Q: The Clasico is back to being a feisty affair with Lamine Yamal the ultimate provocateur. If his ego goes unchecked, will this harm the club and his career going forward?

@Amal_hope4 via Instagram

A: I understand why people are worried, but I can’t bring myself to panic about the behaviour of an 18-year-old kid who happens to be brilliant at football.

Every coach I’ve ever spoken to says the same thing: a bit of ego is essential if you want to be great. It’s what pushes players to take risks, to demand the ball, to believe they can change games. The trick is learning when to stop.

Before El Clasico, Yamal popped up on Chup Chup, a Kings League show meant to entertain and which can be a little controversial. Asked if Ibai Llanos’ Porcinos FC reminded him of Real Madrid, he grinned: “Of course – they steal, they complain.” Then came the follow-up: would he score at the Bernabeu? “I already have,” he grinned, reminding everyone of Barca’s 4-0 win there last season.

As you would expect, this caused outrage in Spain. Madrid fans were fuming, journalists went fishing for a reaction, and even some Barca supporters thought he’d gone too far. Xabi Alonso, to his credit, refused to take the bait. Dani Carvajal told Yamal on the pitch that he “talks too much”.

The problem is that his performance didn’t live up to the noise. If you’re going to talk, you have to back it up and the best ones always did. I know the defence of his actions has largely centred on people reminding us of his age.

I want to be clear that youth isn’t an excuse for bad behaviour, but I’ll also remind everyone that friendly Clasicos are dull. We all wait for a little bit of bite.

If Yamal learns when to turn the volume down and let his football do the talking, he’ll be fine – the only one who can waste his talent is him.

Lamine Yamal, right, is ushered away as Vinicius Junior argues with Raphinha at the end of Barcelona's Clasico defeat at Real Madrid. AFP

Q: What has happened to Liverpool? They have completely capitulated.

@Kidilby via Instagram

A: Another loss to Brentford and it’s getting hard to ignore the warning signs. Five defeats in six games, and a defence leaking more goals than a sieve in a rainstorm. Liverpool look a shadow of themselves.

One of the hallmarks of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was a ferocious midfield, a blend of muscle, intelligence and a dash of technical flair that smothered opponents. Under Arne Slot, that balance has gone missing.

With Ryan Gravenberch injured, he fielded too many technicians and it showed, they lacked balance and physicality. Brentford, much like Bournemouth before them, leaned straight into that weakness. Liverpool looked like a Rodri-less Manchester City – stylish in possession but powerless once the press was broken.

Antonio Conte said Napoli’s recent problem was signing too many players over the summer and they were struggling to find the right balance. Pep Guardiola once noted that great teams must refresh to maintain hunger. Perhaps both are right.

Liverpool have brought in a lot of talent, but they haven’t necessarily improved. For all the money spent, it’s hard to argue this squad is better balanced. The defence in particular looks more brittle than it has in years.

They’re losing duels, struggling in the air, and finding it far too easy to be bullied. They seem to be making the same mistakes despite knowledge of the opponents’ approach.

The schedule hasn’t been kind and they’ve played a lot away from home. But this is Liverpool and this can’t be used as an excuse. Slot needs to steady the ship quickly, and that might mean sacrificing some of his ideals for results.

Q: Another Juventus coach sacked. Every year Juve start ambitiously and fall apart. Who will they bring in next?

@Mish3al via Instagram

A: It’s farcical the way Juventus are being run right now. In 2018, I was at the club’s headquarters, about to interview director Beppe Marotta just after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The interview was cancelled. Hours later, Juventus announced Marotta’s departure and the club hasn’t truly recovered since.

Up until that summer, the Old Lady was shrewd in the market. Every signing was vetted not just for quality, but for character. Players were chosen as much for how they fit the dressing room as for what they offered on the pitch. Did they have the personality fit for the pressures of the club?

After Marotta left, their ambition was more about ‘indulgence’ then clever dealings. Financial mismanagement followed, exacerbated by the pandemic.

When Max Allegri returned, his job was simply to hold the place together after the entire management resigned. Considering the chaos, he did remarkably well. Expectations were unrealistic and success was beyond any given coach’s capabilities.

Neither Thiago Motta nor Igor Tudor have been given the conditions to succeed. Neither a well-balanced squad nor a management team that understand the club.

According to Calcio e Finanza, Juventus must still pay nearly €30 million to cover their remaining contracts – a damning reflection of the club’s dysfunction. Tudor, beloved as an ex-player, was never the right profile; at Lazio, he was frustrated when denied the chance to overhaul the squad.

Now Luciano Spalletti is set to take over. He’s a brilliant tactician, but whether he can manage this fractured squad is another matter entirely. Owner John Elkann has serious questions to answer, and many fans are left hoping for the return of Andrea Agnelli, or at least the sense of direction that disappeared with him.

Igor Tudor during his final game as Juventus manager, which saw his team lose 1-0 at Lazio, before being sacked. AFP

Q: Do you think we can now be hopeful of Manchester United going forward? Three wins in a row has me excited.

@Farahyawer via Instagram

A: The tide has clearly turned. The data now backs up the tactical adjustments that have helped bring Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United both results and renewed belief in his system that has been heavily criticised. Is it crickets for now?

They were excellent against Liverpool – especially the front three Amorim trusted to lead the line which was unpredictable. Amad Diallo moved inside to act as an additional playmaker, creating overloads and linking play with real intelligence. It was clear Amorim had studied his opponent carefully, building a plan that exposed Liverpool’s weaknesses and allowed his own side’s strengths to shine.

Against Brighton, a team that has caused plenty of headaches in recent seasons, you could see confidence growing even if it got tense at the end. Senne Lammens’ long distribution is helping United play more directly, ensuring they use the ball with purpose rather than keeping it for possession’s sake and risking turnovers in dangerous areas.

Casemiro continues to make the difference, dictating tempo and giving the midfield balance. Ahead of him, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are producing the type of performances that give genuine cause for optimism. Can we start to believe they can finally manage five wins in a row?

It’s still early days and too soon to draw sweeping conclusions. They’ll expect to overcome a struggling Nottingham Forest next weekend, but the bigger tests are coming. For now, though, there’s progress and that alone is something United haven’t been able to say for a while.

