Manchester United v Brighton player ratings: Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha shine at Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim joked that “it would not be Manchester United without suffering” after his side weathered a late scare on their way to sealing an important 4-2 victory over Brighton.

The Red Devils had lost six of their previous seven Premier League meetings with the Seagulls, who were looking to clinch a fourth straight win at Old Trafford.

But Brighton left empty-handed despite a late push having fallen behind to Matheus Cunha’s first United goal, a deflected Casemiro effort and Bryan Mbeumo’s second-half strike.

Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and a stoppage-time header from Charalampos Kostoulas made for a nervy conclusion, only for Mbeumo’s second to secure a deserved third straight win.

“It was really important [to win again], also the performance,” boss Amorim said. “We had to play different games in different moments of the game, and I think the players understood really well what to do in every moment.

“We suffer a little bit in the end but it would not be Manchester United without suffering a little bit! But I think we deserved the win against a very, very good team, a team that is really hard to press really high but we did well.”

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 7: Still early days but he continues to impress. He’s better in the air and the box than Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Beaten by Welbeck’s sublime free kick and busy against a team who had 17 shots – though only five were on target – and 57 per cent of possession.

Leny Yoro – 7: The weakest of United's back three in the first half but steadier in the second.

Matthijs De Ligt – 7: Welbeck got around him in the seventh minute, but the Dutchman got in front of the former red on 64 minutes to see a dangerous cross out. Crowd roared approval after one second half tackle.

Luke Shaw – 7: The backline changed after 10 minutes – they were leaving too much space. Made a key interception to win the ball in move which led to the second. Came off after 64 minutes. Slight injury, hopefully not serious as he’s been a mainstay this season.

Amad Diallo – 7: Went down following a challenge after 15 minutes and appealed for a penalty – as did the crowd and coach Amorim. The referee and VAR didn’t agree. Tried to slip a ball across goal on 49 minutes. Becoming an important player for United.

Casemiro – 8: Did an hour and then went off – to deserved applause. Stretched to shoot into side netting on 21 minutes, then assisted Cunha. Shot for the second which went in off an awful deflection. Better than Brighton player and United target Carlos Baleba and was missed when he went off.

Bruno Fernandes – 7: First minute header went wide in his 300th United game, then he turned and set up Cunha before the break. Brought a good reaction save on 48 minutes and set up Mbeumo after 70. Lovely late break, which James Milner read well.

Diogo Dalot – 6: On the left today when he prefers the right. Defended better. Hasn’t scored since United’s last win against Brighton in May 2024. Came no closer with a 38th minute shot which landed in Sheffield.

Bryan Mbeumo – 9: Top class, again. Another who looked to have been fouled and where the crowd appealed for a penalty. That one wasn’t. Troubled the Brighton defence, had the first touch of Dimitar Berbatov at times. Works hard. Put the ball in the Stretford End goal on 61 minutes to make it 3-0 from a Benjamin Sesko pass. Got the fourth in those tense final minutes. “He’s a working machine,” said his coach Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko – 7: Quiet first half compared to those around him, but always worked. Sliced a shot wide on 44 minutes and hit another straight at Brighton goalie Bart Verbruggen. Good smart touch in the run up to the third. And a yellow card soon after.

Matheus Cunha – 8: Played to the left of Sesko and shot into side netting from a tight angle on three minutes. Lovely skill to free himself and shoot on 15. Had been searching for his first United goal and that came after 23 minutes with a perfect first touch and then powerful bending shot into the far corner. Slid in on Yankuba Minteh in his own area but pulled legs back to prevent a penalty. That he was back there showed his work rate.

Substitutes

Ayden Heaven (for Shaw, 64') – 6: United started to wobble, but he put the ball to Mbeumo for the fourth.

Patrick Dorgu (for Amad, 70') – 5: Booked within seconds. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler thought it should have been red. It was not.

Kobbie Mainoo (for Casemiro, 70') – 6: Stumbled, which led to a Brighton shot.

Manuel Ugarte (for Cunha, 82') – 6: Helped United become a lot more compact after a spell of Brighton dominance.

Joshua Zirkzee (for Sesko, 82') – 5: Got a few touches, stretched intelligently for an 87th minute ball. Lost his man for Brighton’s second.

