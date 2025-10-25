Bryan Mbeumo turns up the heat as Manchester United beat Brighton

Manchester United maintained their good form as Matheus Cunha, Casemiro and Bryan Mbeumo secured a 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, their third successive Premier League win.

Looking to build on last weekend's first victory at Liverpool since 2016, Cunha struck a sublime 24th-minute strike into the bottom corner. It was the Brazilian's first goal for United.

The second one was fortuitous. Casemiro's shot 10 minutes later took a huge deflection before finding the net. Mbeumo's well-taken third just after the hour mark put the hosts in complete command.

Danny Welbeck's sublime free kick against his former team pulled one back for Brighton before Charalampos Kostoulas's header in stoppage time ensured a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

With Brighton committing everyone forward in search of the equaliser, Mbeumo fired a fine strike into the roof of the net to lift United to fourth in the standings. Brighton stayed 12th.

Hero of the day Mbeumo said victory was special as he got to contribute in front of United fans.

"I think we played a great game. We are a bit disappointed to concede two goals but the most important is the win and in the end we did it." Mbeumo told Sky Sports.

"The atmosphere is crazy here. The fans are unbelievable and it's always good to score goals and especially here (Old Trafford).

"I enjoy it a lot here. It hasn't been easy at the start. It's a new environment, a new expectation but I think with the link up with the team, I think everything is going the right way.

"The work we put in, the togetherness we give on the pitch is key and after we try to stick to the plan and we try to play as best as possible."

Cunha's first goal for Manchester United continued the turnaround for Ruben Amorim's revitalised side.

After going eight games in all competitions without a goal following his close-season move from Wolves, Brazilian forward Cunha netted in the first half at Old Trafford to start repaying his £62.5 million transfer fee.

United's confident display maintained the momentum from last weekend's win against Liverpool and the success against Sunderland that preceded their triumph at Anfield.

That 2-1 victory against the Premier League champions had given Amorim a much-needed boost after a turbulent start to the season.

Now United's latest win has lifted them into fourth place in the Premier League ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Brighton had won on their last three visits at Old Trafford and had beaten United in six out of their previous eight games in all competitions.

But United ended that shocking sequence despite the absence of the injured Harry Maguire, the match-winning hero against Liverpool.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe recently said the under-fire Amorim would get three years to put the club back on track after their worst top-flight finish since 1973-74 last season.

While cynics doubted whether Ratcliffe will stick to his word if United continued to struggle, Amorim would have been pleased to hear his employer was seen clapping and cheering as the hosts took control.

