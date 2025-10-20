Liverpool v Manchester United player ratings: Gakpo 8, Isak 4; Mbeumo 9, Maguire 9

Harry Maguire headed home the winner as Manchester United condemned champions Liverpool to a third Premier League defeat in row after a 2-1 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side had taken the lead after just two minutes when Bryan Mbeumo slotted home after receiving a ball from Amad Diallo.

Liverpool felt the game should have been stopped just before the goal after Alexis Mac Alllister hit the deck after being elbowed in the head by teammate Virgil van Dijk.

It took until the 78th minute for Liverpool to find the back of the net when Cody Gakpo side footed home from a metre out following a move involving substitutes Florian Wirtz and Federico Chiesa.

It was a deserved goal for the Dutchman who had hit the woodwork three times, albeit one of those was a cross that took a wicked deflection.

But United were not to be undone as Maguire headed home a looping Bruno Fernandes cross with six minutes to go to earn his team their first win at Anfield since January 2016 while Liverpool lost for a fourth game on the trot across all competitions.

Remarkably, it was also the first time Amorim has won successive Premier League games in what was his best moment since taking over as United manager in November 2024.

Player ratings

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 7/10: Alisson Becker's stand-in was exposed by leaky defence for both goals. Not the commanding presence of Brazilian but did nothing wrong - bar one spilled cross in first half - at Anfield.

Conor Bradley - 7/10: Keeping Jerome Frimpong out of team, Northern Irishman was solid defensively while also helping Liverpool drive forward down the right when needed. Sacrificed in second-half reshuffle.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10: Could not close down Mbeumo quick enough for United's opener although had been dropped in it by defensive partner Van Dijk who had gone to sleep. Important block on Fernandes shot in second half but caught out by floating cross ahead of Maguire heading home winner.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10: Caught out of position and guilty of not tracking Mbeumo's run through middle before Cameroonian scored the fastest goal scored in a Premier League game between these two teams at Anfield. Said after match that Liverpool "have to stick together" after fourth loss in row.

Milos Kerkez - 5/10: Left-back has endured a tough start to his Liverpool career since summer move from Bournemouth and again failed to convince here as United found joy attacking down his flank.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10: Had home fans groaning en-masse by sending long ball back to keeper at one point in first half instead of keeping attack going. Had picked up injury while on international duty with the Netherlands and not his usual dominant force in middle of park.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10: Wore head protection for rest of game after taking elbow off teammate Van Dijk which Liverpool players believed should have resulted in play being stopped ahead of Mbeumo's goal. Fired shot over bar on hour mark just before he was substituted.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10: Hungarian was on the periphery of the action in midfield role before dropping to right-back as second-half reshuffle as Liverpool chased a leveller.

Cody Gakpo 8/10: Desperately unlucky to see curling finish bounce off post following sweeping move. Watched deflected cross hit woodwork while also nearly scored own-goal, all in first half. Incredibly, hit post again just after break. Deserved to level scores after finishing from close range only to miss easy header with Liverpool 2-1 down.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10: Picked out Gakpo with superb through ball only for Dutch teammate to hit post. United's tormentor-in-chief of years gone by had failed to take a couple of half chances before miscuing a glorious chance wide of target when unmarked at far post in second half. A shadow of the player that scored 34 goals last season.

Alexander Isak 4/10: British record signing dragged his first chance wide just before half-hour mark. Should have scored not long after when put through on goal but low shot was saved. Still showing little of the form that earned his big-money move from Newcastle.

Substitutes

Florian Wirtz (Gravenberch 62’) - 6/10: Involved in build-up to Gakpo goal.

Hugo Ekitike (Mac Allister 62’) - 7/10: Immediately offered attacking drive sending a couple of shots off-target looking a bigger threat than Isak.

Curtis Jones (Bradley 62’) - 6/10: One surging run into box but low finish easily saved.

Federico Chiesa (Isak 72’) - 6/10: Supplied low cross for Gakpo's equaliser

Jeremie Fimpong (Salah 85’) - N/A: Lovely run and cross to lay chance on plate for Gakpo only for Dutchman to miss target.

Manchester Utd (3-4-2-1)

Senne Lammens - 9/10: Key save with his right foot from Isak on 34 minutes and the ball hit his woodwork twice as United rode their luck throughout the game and had only 37 per cent possession. But he was confident, secure and exactly what United need right now.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10: Solid, strong, though United collectively allowed too much defensively. The Dutchman has been United’s best defender this season.

Harry Maguire - 9/10: First to the ball almost all match. Including when he won the header to give Manchester United victory. Made the difference when it was needed with a glorious header in front of the away end.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: Assertive and tackled at a vital moment before the break. Much better defensively. Not as involved as usual, but he needed a big game and he had one.

Amad Diallo - 7/10: Set up the opener with a pass with the outside of his foot. Ball hit his hand amid Liverpool penalty appeals on 18. Set up Fernandes, got a yellow for winning the ball.

Casemiro - 7/10: Wore gloves, but he could wear a motorcycle helmet for most United fans if it means he plays on the winning team. Played well, a bit exposed at times which didn’t make him look great defensively but that wasn’t his fault. Yellow after 56.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Played ball out to Amad in the build up to the first. Hit the post with a shot on 24 minutes as United swept forward. Lost possession on 46 minutes and Liverpool attacked, but got away with it. Whipped the 3,000 away fans up. Cross for the winner was exquisite.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Lost the ball too much. Switched to right with the subs on 57.

Bryan Mbeumo - 9/10: Put United ahead with a first time right footed strike across goal after a minute in front of the Kop. Van Dijk had failed to track his run. What a moment, even if United were slightly fortunate the game wasn’t stopped. Combined well with Amad. Makes really well timed runs. Takes up consistent positions and makes excellent decisions. His teammates almost always know what he’s going to do and he does it with quality. He’s not selfish. He’s humble, calm and consistent defensively. Technically excellent, powerful and quick.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10: A proper shift. World class at times. Confident, brave and always capable of holding the ball up. Cheers as he went down with cramp after 96 minutes. Sir Alex Ferguson always said you could judge a player by how they played at Anfield. He, Lammens and Mbeumo passed that test.

Mason Mount - 7/10: Tenacious and functional on the left and worth his start as United were excellent offensively in the first half. Off on the hour. Not as eye catching as others but effective.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu (Diallo 58’) - 7/10: Went left as usual. Didn’t win his first challenge which led to a Liverpool shot. Good idea to square a 68th minute ball towards Fernandes. Got a foot in to nick the ball and stop a 76th minute Liverpool attack.

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro 58’) - 7/10: Tidy. Kept the ball really well when he came on and worked hard. Good defensive actions.

Benjamin Sesko (Mount 61’) - 6/10: Another who put a notable shift in.

Kobbie Mainoo (Fernandes 87’) - N/A

Leny Yoro (Shaw 85’) - N/A

