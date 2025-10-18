Ange Postecoglou sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after 'series of disappointing results'

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou was sacked by the club on Saturday immediately after a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.
Forest sacked winless manager Postecoglou after their latest defeat which left the club 17th in the standings and on the brink of slipping into the relegation zone.
“Nottingham Forest football club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.
Postecoglou didn’t win any of his eight matches in charge after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in September.
It was his first job since being fired by Tottenham at the end of last season, despite leading Spurs to the Europa League title to break their 17-year trophy drought.
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat midway through the contest at City Ground and an announcement on Postecoglou's future was confirmed 19 minutes after full-time.
Postecoglou was only appointed on September 9 – four months on from Europa League success with Tottenham – but after no win and six defeats from his first eight matches, Marinakis has acted and Forest are on the hunt for a third manager already this season.
Australian Postecoglou became the first Forest manager to fail to win any of his first eight games in charge of the Midlands side and the writing was on the wall at 2-0 when club owner Marinakis left his seat in the stands.
A resounding chorus of boos met the final whistle and Postecoglou cut a lone figure near the centre circle as he applauded the handful of Forest fans who had stayed behind.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto got a goal and an assist within three minutes at the City Ground and though the visitors were reduced to 10 men late on when Malo Gusto was sent off, they kept a clean sheet as the win lifted Enzo Maresca's side to fourth.
Postecoglou rolled the dice by changing half his side from the last defeat and Forest did start the brighter of the two teams but could not find the net in a goalless first half.
