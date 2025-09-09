Nottingham Forest appoint Ange Postecoglou to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest have moved quickly to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo by appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

The Premier League club relieved Nuno of his duties late on Monday night after the Portuguese coach's public falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

And Forest announced on Tuesday afternoon that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Postecoglou would be taking over, with his first game seeing him make a quick return to North London to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Forest are currently 10th in the table after three games, the last of which saw Nuno's team fall to a dismal 3-0 home defeat to a previously point-less West Ham United.

“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” said Marinakis in a statement on the club's website.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

“Ange has the credentials and the track record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Postecoglou returns to work for the first time since being sacked by Spurs at the end of last season, despite leading the North London club to their first trophy for 17 years after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The team's Premier League form had been dreadful, albeit not helped by a nightmare run of injuries, as they finished one spot outside the relegation zone in their lowest top-flight finish since relegation in 1977.

And Postecoglou paid the price for a campaign that saw them lose 26 games across all competitions, the most defeats in a single campaign in the club's history.

Forest meanwhile, enjoyed their best Premier League campaign since 1995 with Nuno guiding his side to a seventh-place finish as they qualified for Europe for the first time in 30 years, while also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy alongside teammates after Tottenham's victory in the final against Manchester United in Bilbao. Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the podium after victory in the Europa League final. Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur celebrate the end of their 17-year trophy drought. PA Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire with teammates after losing the final in Bilbao. Getty Images Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, with Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, at the San Mames stadium. Getty Images Bruno Fernandes acknowledges Manchester United fans. Getty Images Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim walks past the Europa League trophy. PA Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson scores the winning goal in Bilbao. AFP Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring. Reuters

But the cracks had already started to appear towards the end of last season which saw Forest take only eight points from their final eight matches, missing out on a Uefa Champions League spot that had been in their grasp for most of the campaign.

And after the last game of the season, an angry Marinakis confronted Nuno on the City Ground pitch following a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester City.

The club would go on to call reports of a falling-out between the pair “fake news” but their relationship would publicly collapse during the summer.

Nuno had a poor working relationship with global head of football Edu and his bond with Marinakis suffered as a result.

He questioned the club’s transfer business ahead of the new season and then pre-empted his own sacking by saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” when asked about his future at the club.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close,” the 51-year-old former Wolves and Spurs coach said in August. “This season, not so well. No, it’s not [good].

“I don’t know exactly, but I’m being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know.

“The reality is that is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions and now it’s not so good.”

He was set for peace talks with Marinakis during the international break, but the Greek businessman pulled the plug without them happening and Nuno was gone after 21 months in charge.

Marinakis has turned to Postecoglou, who has also coached the likes of Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic, as well as the Australian national team.

The 60-year-old will get the chance to compete in the Europa League once again as Forest have qualified for Europe's second-tier tournament after FA Cup winners Crystal Palace were kicked out for breaching Uefa's multi-club ownership rules.

