Forest dismiss Nuno Espirito Santo after breakdown with owner Marinakis

Former Tottenham boss Postecoglou the frontrunner to replace Portuguese

September 09, 2025

Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach early on Tuesday, becoming the first managerial casualty of the new Premier League season.

The Portuguese’s departure was confirmed just after midnight, with the club thanking him for his “contribution during a very successful era” in a statement.

Nuno, 51, had been in charge for 21 months after succeeding Steve Cooper in December 2023. He steered Forest clear of relegation that season and delivered a first European campaign in three decades, with the team elevated to the Europa League after Crystal Palace were demoted for breaching Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey,” Forest said.

Despite that progress, tensions with owner Evangelos Marinakis had grown in recent months. Two weeks ago, Nuno admitted his relationship with the Greek billionaire had deteriorated, noting: “Last season we were very close and spoke daily. This season it is not so well … Everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality.”

Reports of friction first surfaced in May when Marinakis appeared to confront his coach on the pitch following a 2-2 draw with Leicester City. While the club dismissed suggestions of conflict as “fake news”, the incident proved an early sign of strain.

Those missed points against an already relegated side were part of a run that saw Forest, who had been in contention for Uefa Champions League qualification, pick up only eight points from their final eight matches of the 2024/25 campaign.

Nuno, who had a brief spell at Tottenham in 2021, leaves the City Ground with credit for restoring the club’s stature in Europe but undone by a breakdown in trust with his employer.

Friction

Nuno’s public criticism of Forest’s transfer policy further soured relations. New sporting director Edu Gaspar presided over 13 summer arrivals, for about £196 million based on reported initial fees, while sanctioning the departures of Anthony Elanga, Danilo and Wayne Hennessey. Nuno complained that his squad had become “unbalanced”, a message that was not well received by the hierarchy.

Defeat to struggling West Ham United before the international break, a 3-0 reverse at home, accelerated his exit. Forest sit 10th in the Premier League table with four points from their opening three fixtures.

Who will replace Nuno?

British media reported that the club is already sounding out replacements, with former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou among the names under consideration.

The Australian has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs in June after overseeing a 17th-place finish in the Premier League last season, including a club record 22 defeats, despite ending the club's trophy drought with success in the Europa League.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are also thought to be in the frame.

Edu and chief football officer Ross Wilson will oversee the search, with Forest due to travel to Arsenal on Saturday.

