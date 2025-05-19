Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic celebrates after his goal secured a vital 2-1 win over West Ham. PA
Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic celebrates after his goal secured a vital 2-1 win over West Ham. PA

Sport

Football

Nottingham Forest hunt Champions League spot but West Ham are left with that empty feeling

Nuno's side head into final day showdown against Chelsea with top five finish still possible after victory at London Stadium

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

May 19, 2025