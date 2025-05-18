Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on as his side lose the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace. AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on as his side lose the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace. AFP

Sport

Football

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to use FA Cup final pain to fuel top-five bid

Defeat to Crystal Palace means club will finish without silverware and must now focus on sealing Champions League qualification

The National

May 18, 2025