Premier League: Arsenal edge Newcastle to seal top-five spot, Everton mark Goodison Park farewell with win

Arsenal secured Uefa Champions League football next season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United courtesy of a fine second-half finish by Declan Rice. The England midfielder curled home in the 55th minute, after being teed-up by Martin Odegaard, to seal all three points and all but seal second place in the Premier League behind champions Liverpool with one game to spare. Gunners goalkeeper David Raya was in superb form making several crucial first-half saves from the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn as Newcastle searched for a victory that would have lifted them above Arsenal. It was not only the North London club's first win over the Magpies after three defeats this season – once in the league and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/06/newcastle-v-arsenal-howe-vows-to-learn-from-wembley-pain-after-booking-league-cup-final-place/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/06/newcastle-v-arsenal-howe-vows-to-learn-from-wembley-pain-after-booking-league-cup-final-place/">both legs of the League Cup semi-final</a> – but also their first goal after conceding five. Newcastle now need to beat Everton at St James' Park on the last day of the season to guarantee their Champions League spot due to their much superior goal difference over fifth-placed Aston Villa who are level on 66 points. Arsenal take on bottom club Southampton on the south coast in their final game. “Everything, we've been poor by our standards the last few weeks in the league,” said Rice. “We went so hard in the Champions League our form dropped in the Premier League. “Newcastle are such an in-form side and the manager's message was clear, take it personal. We grew into the game and we showed that grit and three points at home, great way to end the league at home.” Nottingham Forest kept alive their hopes of Champions League football next season with a 2-1 win at West Ham United on Sunday as goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic kept them in touch with the top five. Forest are seventh, just one point behind Aston Villa in fourth, took the lead after 11 minutes when Gibbs-White collected a stray pass from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to fire into an empty net. Forest kept pressing for a second and were rewarded just past the hour mark as Anthony Elanga's free-kick ended up in the net off the back of Milenkovic, before Jarrod Bowen smashed in a late consolation for 15th-placed West Ham “Today we pressed good, got a good goal, started well in the second half, on the front foot,” said Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “Generally a good performance. “It's great. Let's enjoy it, it's going to be a good week for us. If we'd thought in the beginning of the season that we'd be playing to play in the Champions League we'd sign it.” Everton said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/18/goodison-park-will-always-remain-the-home-of-everton-and-has-a-special-place-in-english-football-history/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/18/goodison-park-will-always-remain-the-home-of-everton-and-has-a-special-place-in-english-football-history/">farewell to Goodison Park</a> in style as Iliman Ndiaye's double sealed an emotional 2-0 win over Southampton. Home of the Toffees since 1892, Goodison will play host to Everton's women from next season as the men move to a new 52,000 capacity stadium. Legends of Everton's past – including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Neville Southall and Andy Gray – watched on as Ndiaye produced two fine first-half finishes to ensure there was a happy ending to the Goodison era. Goodison was the scene of Everton's bygone glory years and there is hope that the move to their plush new stadium in Liverpool's docklands can help restore good times after a dark period largely spent battling relegation. “Extraordinary atmosphere. The crowd were amazing. The job was to win the game and see ourselves out at Goodison in a good light,” Everton manager David Moyes said. while Jamie Vardy brought down the curtain on his Leicester career with his 200th goal for the club in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Ipswich. Vardy was making his 500th and final appearance for Leicester after a remarkable 13-year spell including a fairy-tale Premier League title triumph in 2016 and FA Cup glory in 2021. The 38-year-old, who started his career in non-league football, will leave at the end of the season and agreed not to play in next weekend's final game of the season to ensure his last Leicester appearance came at the King Power Stadium. Vardy was making his 500th and final appearance for Leicester after a remarkable 13-year spell including a fairy-tale Premier League title triumph in 2016 and FA Cup glory in 2021. The 38-year-old, who started his career in non-league football, will leave at the end of the season and agreed not to play in next weekend's final game of the season to ensure his last Leicester appearance came at the King Power Stadium. “I've enjoyed every minute of this,” he said addressing fans on the pitch. “I look forward to keeping an eye on the club I love. They are in my heart. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking myself and my family in as your own. I hope I've repaid you.” Fulham won 3-2 at west London rivals Brentford to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish. Raul Jimenez netted for Fulham with a 16th minute header before Bryan Mbeumo's 19th goal this season hauled the hosts level six minutes later. Joachim Andersen's foul on Kevin Schade handed a penalty to Brentford, but Bernd Leno saved Mbeumo's spot-kick. Yoane Wissa prodded Brentford ahead in the 43rd minute, but Tom Cairney's 68th minute equaliser was followed by Harry Wilson's long-range rocket two minutes later. Victory leaves Fulham in 10th, one point behind eighth-placed Bees.