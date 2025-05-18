Everton men's team will be vacating Goodison Park after this weekend. Reuters
Sport

Football

Goodison Park will always remain the home of Everton and has a special place in English football history

From Dixie Dean to Pele and Eusebio and the Premier League era, the famous old Merseyside ground has seen it all

Andy Mitten
May 18, 2025