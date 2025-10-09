Ask Mina: Is moving La Liga and Serie A matches abroad fair?

Q: What do you think of the decision to allow La Liga and Serie A games to be played abroad?

PaulFletcher19

Just for context, this week, Uefa’s executive committee reluctantly approved two historic fixtures: Villarreal v Barcelona in Miami this December and AC Milan v Como in Perth next February, marking the first time official La Liga and Serie A matches will be played outside of Europe. They called it an “exceptional” decision that “shouldn’t set a precedent,” but let’s be honest, it is absolutely setting a precedent.

I believe in the globalisation of football. The game belongs to everyone, and fans in Miami, Perth or anywhere for that matter, deserve the chance to see the clubs they love up close. Football has outgrown borders and that’s something to celebrate.

Villarreal, in yellow, will play Barcelona in Miami in December. AFP

But there’s a line between inclusion and exploitation, and Villarreal v Barcelona in Miami crosses it. Villarreal are a locally rooted club from a city of fewer than 50,000, barely twice their stadium’s capacity. Now they are being asked to play their “home” match 7,000 kilometres away in a stadium that will inevitably be filled with Barcelona supporters. Even with free flights offered, the sense of home advantage disappears. It’s essentially asking a small town club to give up one of the few advantages it has to compete, just to satisfy global markets. Is that really fair for a team currently third in the table and pushing for a top-four finish?

As for Milan v Como being staged in Australia, Serie A has called it a “small sacrifice”. The whole point of the league is that everyone plays by the same rules and under the same conditions. The narratives, the home crowds, the choreography in the stands – these are the reasons we love a league. Take that away and you begin to chip away at the reasons we support those clubs and leagues.

The global demand for top-level football is massive, and the money is tempting. But fairness has to stay at the heart of the sport. Globalism should connect fans but it should not come at the expense of the ones who have been there all along.

Q: You never seemed to believe in Barcelona’s ability to win the Champions League – why?

@Iamtoto111 via Instagram

I think recent results validated my belief that only balanced teams can win Uefa’s biggest prize, and Barcelona lack the defensive foundations that provide assurances. Greatness is measured by attacking flair, but the ability to defend, to withstand pressure when things get chaotic, remains the true measure of champions.

Even when they play well, they create circumstances that turn matches into a lottery. There’s no real control. They can marvel, but can they suffer? The loss of Inigo Martinez, their only naturally left-footed centre-back, further disrupted positional balance.

The only way this setup functions is if the attack operates several levels above others, masking the fragility behind them. Essentially, they need to rely on a fit Raphinha delivering another Ballon d’Or-calibre season and on Lamine Yamal sustaining his world-class output (something he’s capable of, but it’s a heavy burden for a teenager to carry). When either of them is absent, Barca's problems are laid bare.

Lamine Yamal's attacking flair has helped mask Barcelona's defensive frailties this season. AFP

The 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was a case in point – and the problems only deepened against Sevilla. Barca managed just 62 presses in that game, their lowest figure under Hansi Flick, a clear sign of how disjointed their structure off the ball is. Without coordinated pressure, the high line is reckless, leaving defenders exposed.

Flick remains wedded to this style, but it is still too early to cast firm judgments. Until Barcelona rediscover defensive discipline, they will struggle against the best Europe has to offer.

Q: Is Enzo Maresca the right coach for this Chelsea side?

@Banabbou via Instagram

How do we define ‘the right coach’ for this Chelsea side? Enzo Maresca is still learning on the job, just like his team. This Chelsea side is young, inconsistent and evolving, and so is their coach.

His decision-making can be frustrating at times, especially in how he manages games after red cards. Chelsea’s discipline record is the worst in the Premier League since he arrived, with seven red cards in 73 matches. The recent dismissals of Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez and Joao Pedro have piled on the pressure. It’s clearly something that needs addressing.

The win against Liverpool was huge. He was without key players, including Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Chalobah – and he still beat the champions. With an improvised back line, Chelsea showed fight and resilience. And when Estevao scored the late winner, Maresca’s sprint down the touchline was pure emotion; it connected him to the fans. We all want to see passion and finally he provided it.

Now the challenge is turning passion into consistency. The squad must mature and so must Maresca. He is trusted by the club. For right now, yes, he’s the right man for the job.

Q: Everyone said Manchester City are the favourites for the title,, but can they do it without the best Rodri?

@ddghandour via Instagram

They’re always the favourites and rightfully so,, considering all that they’ve achieved but we saw the struggles of City laid bare last season when they lost Rodri to injury. He is arguably their best player.

Pep Guardiola asked a lot of him last week, starting him against Monaco and again at Brentford less than four days later. When his hamstring tightened, it felt like the inevitable consequence of a body still adapting after a long recovery.

Nico Gonzalez came on and did what was asked. Signed from Porto for nearly £50 million in January, Gonzalez offers neat touches, energy, and a sense of order, but he is still learning how to command a match rather than simply sustain one. His league minutes have been limited, and while his understanding with Tijjani Reijnders provides structure, neither yet carry Rodri’s authority in dictating tempo or calming transitions.

Manchester City metronome Rodri is still working his way back to full fitness after injury. Getty Images

The team is still incredibly strong, boasting the best striker in the league in Erling Haaland, and now Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks, but without Rodri’s orchestration, the team loses the balance that sets them apart.

Guardiola admits Rodri may not be fully himself again until 2026, and that should concern City. For all their star power, the team’s success still pivots on the measured authority he provides, especially in such a tight title race.

Q: Is Igor Tudor in over his head at Juventus?

@Arasidde via Instagram

Yes. I think the Juventus job is simply too big for Igor Tudor. Managing Juve is one of the hardest roles in Italian football; it demands constant results and a clear identity and I’ve yet to see how he represents an upgrade on Thiago Motta.

The side lack structure and coherence. They conceded seven goals in two home games, exposing not just a fragile defence but a tactical naïveté that leaves them repeatedly open. The same flaws were visible in the Club World Cup loss to Manchester City, suggesting no real evolution.

Against Milan over the weekend, Juventus looked devoid of imagination, relying almost entirely on Francisco Conceicao’s individual flair. Jonathan David continues to miss chances, Dusan Vlahovic remains a question that must be answered, and Kenan Yıldız cannot always carry the team.

Juventus coach Igor Tudor has struggled to define a clear identity for the team. AFP

Juventus are stuck in neutral: eight different line-ups in eight matches, five straight draws, and no discernible identity. I struggle to believe Tudor can deliver the consistency to challenge Milan, Napoli or even Roma.

Juve need a ruthless leader who can withstand the pressure, who will demand standards, and is experienced enough to turn talent into results. Right now, they look a mediocre side doing the best they can, which isn’t really good enough.

