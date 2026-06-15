Argentina fans believe Lionel Messi can repeat Qatar triumph

Is there a more iconic image from the 2022 World Cup than Argentina's Lionel Messi lifting the trophy wrapped in a traditional bisht in Lusail, Qatar? Perhaps not, and the Argentina faithful in Miami are hopeful the all-time great can run it back in 2026.
“We can do it again. We have a good team,” said Cristian Blanco, a Miami resident.
Mr Blanco was one of many Argentina fans who descended on Miami's South Beach for the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina are considered among the favourites to win the tournament.
Outside the Fifa fanfest in Bayfront Park, a school bus was painted with Argentina's trophy lift in Lusail. Messi scored a brace in the final against France, which the Albiceleste would ultimately be won on penalties.
It was a seminal moment in Messi's career and put the final piece in his decorated trophy cabinet.
He has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, the Uefa Champions League four times, La Liga with Barcelona 10 times, and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain twice. Those represent a handful of the dozens of trophies he has collected in his career.
A large South American contingent was present for Fifa's fan fest at the Bayfront Park, with fans wearing the Argentina kit famous for its vertical white and sky-blue stripes. Some were wrapped in the Argentina flag.
Fans from other South American countries could also be seen draped in their flags or wearing their countries' kits, including Ecuador and Colombia, as well as US neighbour Japan. Fans from England, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Haiti and Saudi Arabia were also gathered for the festivities.
"We are ready to win the fourth. We are not done yet. Messi is still playing,” said Pablo Urena, a Miami resident from Buenos Aires.
Argentina's 2022 triumph was an emotional one for Mr Urena's family, who watched every game together.
“It was the most beautiful feeling with the family,” he said.
At 38, Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player could be playing in his final World Cup. He had previously announced his retirement from international football after Chile defeated Argentina in the 2016 Copa America final, but was named to Argentina's World Cup qualifying squad two months later.
“We need to enjoy Messi. We need to enjoy the moments,” Mr Blanco said.
Argentina are favourites to finish top in Group J that also features Algeria, Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan. They begin their World Cup journey against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.
Progressing from the group stage is not enough for Argentina's fans, who are hoping for another deep run at this year's World Cup.
Miami resident Brenda Valencia said that while she sees France and Portugal as Argentina's biggest threats for the trophy, she believes the team can make another run to the final.
“We won all the competitions that we play. We are there again,” she said.