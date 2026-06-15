Argentina fans believe Lionel Messi can repeat Qatar triumph

Is there a more iconic image from the 2022 World Cup than Argentina's Lionel Messi lifting the trophy wrapped in a traditional bisht in Lusail, Qatar? Perhaps not, and the Argentina faithful in Miami are hopeful the all-time great can run it back in 2026.

“We can do it again. We have a good team,” said Cristian Blanco, a Miami resident.

Mr Blanco was one of many Argentina fans who descended on Miami's South Beach for the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina are considered among the favourites to win the tournament.

Outside the Fifa fanfest in Bayfront Park, a school bus was painted with Argentina's trophy lift in Lusail. Messi scored a brace in the final against France, which the Albiceleste would ultimately be won on penalties.

It was a seminal moment in Messi's career and put the final piece in his decorated trophy cabinet.

He has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, the Uefa Champions League four times, La Liga with Barcelona 10 times, and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain twice. Those represent a handful of the dozens of trophies he has collected in his career.

Previous slide Next slide Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after beating France. AP Info

France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the match. AP Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. AP Info

Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty Info

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties. EPA Info

Argentina celebrate victory. AP Info

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates with World Cup trophy. PA Info

Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finishing as the tournament's top scorer. EPA Info

Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup final penalty shoot-out against France. Getty Info

Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty Info

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the World Cup. Reuters Info

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning penalty against France. Getty Info

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the penalty shoot-out against France. Reuters Info

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Info

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Info

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman's penalty. Getty Info

Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make it 3-3. Getty Info

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, third goal. Getty Info

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty Info

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Getty Info

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters Info

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduardo Camavinga of France. Getty Info

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's third. AFP Info

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the penalty of France's Kylian Mbappe. Getty Info

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's second goal. PA Info

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of France giving away a penalty. Getty Info

Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty Info

Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria skips past the challenge of France's Antoine Griezmann. PA Info

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal. Getty Info

Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters Info

Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Getty Info

France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty Info

Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty Info

France's Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot after Argentina made it 2-0. PA Info

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his knees. Reuters Info

Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. AP Info

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Info

Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring. Getty Info

France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP Info

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Info

Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after going down under the challenge of France's Ousmane Dembele. Getty Info

France's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with manager Didier Deschamps after being substituted in the first half. PA Info

Lionel Messi scores from the spot for Argentina. PA Info

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty for Argentina. Getty Info

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AP Info

France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni before the game. AP Info

Argentina players before the match. AP Info

France players before the match. Getty Info





































































































A large South American contingent was present for Fifa's fan fest at the Bayfront Park, with fans wearing the Argentina kit famous for its vertical white and sky-blue stripes. Some were wrapped in the Argentina flag.

Argentina's 2022 World Cup trophy lift is displayed on a bus in Miami, Florida. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

Fans from other South American countries could also be seen draped in their flags or wearing their countries' kits, including Ecuador and Colombia, as well as US neighbour Japan. Fans from England, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Haiti and Saudi Arabia were also gathered for the festivities.

"We are ready to win the fourth. We are not done yet. Messi is still playing,” said Pablo Urena, a Miami resident from Buenos Aires.

Argentina's 2022 triumph was an emotional one for Mr Urena's family, who watched every game together.

“It was the most beautiful feeling with the family,” he said.

At 38, Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player could be playing in his final World Cup. He had previously announced his retirement from international football after Chile defeated Argentina in the 2016 Copa America final, but was named to Argentina's World Cup qualifying squad two months later.

“We need to enjoy Messi. We need to enjoy the moments,” Mr Blanco said.

Argentina are favourites to finish top in Group J that also features Algeria, Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan. They begin their World Cup journey against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Progressing from the group stage is not enough for Argentina's fans, who are hoping for another deep run at this year's World Cup.

Miami resident Brenda Valencia said that while she sees France and Portugal as Argentina's biggest threats for the trophy, she believes the team can make another run to the final.

“We won all the competitions that we play. We are there again,” she said.