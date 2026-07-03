Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal's World Cup win to late teammate Diogo Jota: 'We knew he was present'

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first World Cup knockout goal of his career and then dedicated Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia to late teammate Diogo Jota.
Ronaldo put on Jota's No 21 Portugal jersey following the final whistle and, with tears in his eyes, pointed to the sky as he gathered with his teammates.
It is the first anniversary of Jota's death, who died in a car accident in western Spain along with his brother, Andre Silva.
"We knew it before the game, it was a special moment," Ronaldo told Fox. "We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable."
"I was amazed because the situation of today it means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way."
"We know he is present with us and it only made sense to win today to honour him in the best way." He added to Portugal's Sport TV.
At 41 and 147 days, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match.
The Portugal captain stepped up and calmly dispatched his 11th World Cup goal on 68 minutes to cancel out Ivan Perisic's early Croatia goal.
Earlier, the Al Nassr star was denied his 146th international goal by the offside flag.
Substitute Goncalo Ramos then netted in stoppage time, heading home a Rafael Leao cross, to send Portugal through to the last 16 and a showdown with Spain in Texas on Monday.
The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought they had scored a late equaliser to force the game into extra time.
However, after a VAR review, Josko Gvardiol's goal was controversially ruled out because Mario Pasalic was judged to be offside.
Angry Croatia fans threw bottles onto the pitch in protest.
Former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Luka Modric embraced at the final whistle. Both are playing at their last World Cups. For Ronaldo, the journey continues. For Modric, his tournament is over.
Oyarzabal at the double for Spain
Mikel Oyarzabal took his tally of goals at the 2026 World Cup to four with a double in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in California.
Defender Pedro Porro was also on the scoresheet, grabbing his first international goal with a header just after half-time.
Marc Cucurella assisted both of Oyarzabal's goals for La Roja, who set up a meeting with Ronaldo's Portugal next week for a place in the quarter-finals.
Spain have now outscored their opponents 8-0 at this World Cup, one of two teams yet to concede at the tournament along with co-hosts Mexico.
It was a fifth successive clean sheet for Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who equalled the record for consecutive World Cup shutouts set by Italy's Walter Zenga at Italia '90.
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Spain's 18-year-old star Lamine Yamal played 85 minutes in his longest outing since mid-April, following a hamstring tear that ended his club season at Barcelona.
And while he had some frustrating near-misses in attempting to add his second goal of the tournament, it ultimately didn't matter.
Oyarzabal broke the deadlock after 36 minutes when Cucurella supplied the low ball from the left and the Basque frontman steered a first-time shot into the corner for his third goal of these finals.
Porro headed in Alex Baena's cross on 66 minutes and Spain got a third goal to reflect their superiority as Oyarzabal slid in his second from another Cucurella cross.
It was Spain's first win in a World Cup knockout match in 16 years, when they went on to win the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
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