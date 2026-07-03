Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal's World Cup win to late teammate Diogo Jota: 'We knew he was present'

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first World Cup knockout goal of his career and then dedicated Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia to late teammate Diogo Jota.

Ronaldo put on Jota's No 21 Portugal jersey following the final whistle and, with tears in his eyes, pointed to the sky as he gathered with his teammates.

It is the first anniversary of Jota's death, who died in a car accident in western Spain along with his brother, Andre Silva.

"We knew it before the game, it was a special moment," Ronaldo told Fox. "We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable."

"I was amazed because the situation of today it means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way."

"We know he is present with us and it only made sense to win today to honour him in the best way." He added to Portugal's Sport TV.

At 41 and 147 days, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match.

The Portugal captain stepped up and calmly dispatched his 11th World Cup goal on 68 minutes to cancel out Ivan Perisic's early Croatia goal.

Earlier, the Al Nassr star was denied his 146th international goal by the offside flag.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos then netted in stoppage time, heading home a Rafael Leao cross, to send Portugal through to the last 16 and a showdown with Spain in Texas on Monday.

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought they had scored a late equaliser to force the game into extra time.

However, after a VAR review, Josko Gvardiol's goal was controversially ruled out because Mario Pasalic was judged to be offside.

Angry Croatia fans threw bottles onto the pitch in protest.

Former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Luka Modric embraced at the final whistle. Both are playing at their last World Cups. For Ronaldo, the journey continues. For Modric, his tournament is over.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal. AFP Info

Oyarzabal at the double for Spain

Mikel Oyarzabal took his tally of goals at the 2026 World Cup to four with a double in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in California.

Defender Pedro Porro was also on the scoresheet, grabbing his first international goal with a header just after half-time.

Marc Cucurella assisted both of Oyarzabal's goals for La Roja, who set up a meeting with Ronaldo's Portugal next week for a place in the quarter-finals.

Spain have now outscored their ‌opponents 8-0 at this World Cup, one of two teams yet to concede at the tournament along with co-hosts Mexico.

It was a fifth successive clean sheet for Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who equalled the record for consecutive World Cup shutouts set by Italy's Walter Zenga at Italia '90.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters Info

Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP Info

Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP Info

Malik Tillman of the USA scores their second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters Info

Youri Tielemans of Belgium scores the team's second against Senegal in Seattle. AFP Info

A fan dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane scores against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Mexico's players celebrate after winning the match against Ecuador in Mexico City. AFP Info

France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates with manager Didier Deschamps after scoring the first goal in the win over Sweden, in New Jersey. EPA Info

Norway forward Erling Haaland challenges for the ball next to Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in Arlington. AFP Info

Paraguay's players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Germany in Foxborough. AFP Info

Dutch defender Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, squares up to Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari during their World Cup clash in Mexico. AFP Info

Brazil fans cheer on the South American side from Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Lebanon. Getty Images Info

Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA Info

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP Info

Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters Info

Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP Info

Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP Info











































Spain's 18-year-old star Lamine Yamal played 85 minutes in his longest outing since mid-April, following a hamstring tear that ended his club season at Barcelona.

And while he had some frustrating near-misses in attempting to add his second goal of the tournament, it ultimately didn't matter.

Oyarzabal broke the deadlock after 36 minutes when Cucurella supplied the low ball from the left and the Basque frontman steered a first-time shot into the corner for his third goal of these finals.

Porro headed in Alex Baena's cross on 66 minutes and Spain got a third goal to reflect their superiority as Oyarzabal slid in his second from another Cucurella cross.

It was Spain's first win in a World Cup knockout match in 16 years, when they went on to win the 2010 tournament in South Africa.