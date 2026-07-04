Egypt on high after historic World Cup win as 'extraordinary' Mohamed Salah leads way

Mohamed Salah was in tears. Hossam Hassan and his twin brother Ibrahim were carrying the Egyptian flag and running around the pitch. The popular Ahmed Saad tune Eh el youm el helw dah? (How lovely is this day?) was blasting through the Dallas Stadium speakers as the players did a victory lap celebrating with the Egyptian fans in the stands …

The scenes after Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the winning penalty to send the Pharaohs past Australia and through to the last-16 at the World Cup deserve a highlight reel of their own. The other reel could just be Salah’s panenka.

“If someone was going to do it, it’d be me,” Salah said on the live feed after his successful penalty helped guide Egypt to a first ever victory in a World Cup knockout fixture. “I don’t know if this is my last World Cup or not but I had to do it.”

‘Mo Salah deserves a statue'

Salah played the full 120 minutes while dealing with a hamstring injury he picked up in the previous game against Iran, and, like his other teammates who shot penalties, he found the back of the net in a flawless shoot-out from the Pharaohs.

Having already captained Egypt to their first World Cup qualification in 28 years back in 2018, their first ever World Cup win against New Zealand in the group stage, and now their first ever victory in the knockout stages, Salah’s legacy is officially immortalised, irrespective of what happens next.

“Mohamed Salah deserves a statue. He is untouchable, in every sense of the word,” said former Aston Villa right back and Egypt international Ahmed Elmohamady on beIN Sports.

“What Salah has done is extraordinary. Forget about his Liverpool history, we all know about that. But with the Egyptian national team, guiding them at the greatest World Cup in Egyptian history; he deserves everything.

“Look at what he put himself through today on the pitch. Look at his sprints and attacks, he pushed himself while injured and did an excellent job the whole game.

“He did everything today, and he topped it off with the penalty kick. I believe it’s one of the best penalties he’s ever taken. A panenka at a time like that needs a big player with a strong character and he has a strong character.”

A lesson in leadership

Salah couldn’t stop smiling during his post-game press conference and said his greatest achievement will always be inspiring those around him, and the millions following him back home.

“It’s a completely different feeling to write a beautiful story for people in Egypt. Better than any other achievement I can talk about,” said the 34-year-old.

“I always say that I try to give people hope and inspiration. I thank God that I have been able to write something good abroad. But Egyptians all know how ambitious I am and I always spoke to the players before the games in the locker room and told them this is a match we cannot waste.

“Maybe previous generations won the Afcon multiple times and they weren’t lucky enough to play in the World Cup, so you should know that this moment might never come again.

“This is the biggest stage to play on as football players, so you should enjoy it and you shouldn’t let pressure take that moment away from you because you might not find yourself in this spot again. And most of the players might not be at the next World Cup.

“So that’s what I tell them before and after games. God help us all, I don’t know how we’ll talk to 'Captain Hossam' from now on,” he joked, referring to the Egyptian manager, who has exceeded all expectations and has guided the Pharaohs to uncharted territory.

Play 00:20 Egypt coach displays Palestine flag after World Cup win

A Lionel Messi-led Argentina awaits Egypt in the last-16. Salah was asked to pick a player he’s keen on facing the most of those who are likely playing their final World Cups: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Neymar, or someone else? He said “Messi” without hesitation.

The departing Liverpool star got his wish but before he starts thinking about Argentina, he vowed to celebrate with his teammates and videos of the Pharaohs dancing in the locker room and in the street by the team bus have already been circulating online.

“My feeling today is incredible. I always feel proud to wear this shirt. Nothing makes me more proud than that,” said Salah.

“I always like seeing the boys happy and enjoying the moment, nothing can match that. Today was one of the best days of my life, making history with the team and trying to give my best and playing while I’m hurt because this is what I do for the country.

“So I’m very proud of the moment and very proud of the boys. I don’t want to take any credit from them. They hold the history today.”

Ashour shines again

Indeed, Egypt’s tough win on Friday was a group effort, with several standout performances under difficult circumstances.

Emam Ashour’s clever header gave the Egyptians the lead in the first half before a Mohamed Hany own-goal got the Aussies back in the game.

Mahmoud Saber was introduced at the end of extra-time but never got a chance to touch the ball before he took the first penalty kick in the shoot-out. His only touch was the converted penalty.

Following rumours of his unhappiness within the Pharaohs camp for lack of gametime, Haissem Hassan made his first appearance for Egypt at this World Cup when he came on for Mostafa Zico in the second half and he made an immediate impact, energising Egypt’s attack and combining well with Ashour, Salah and Omar Marmoush.

“Some players can lose their concentration if they haven’t played at all during a competition. So for him to play today and perform like that is impressive,” said Egypt and Al Ahly legend Mohamed Aboutrika in the beIN Sports studio of the France-born Egyptian.

Ashour sent an emotional message to the Qatar-based Aboutrika, saying his dream is to meet him one day.

“My lifelong dream has been to meet you. I thank you for everything you’ve said about me. I learn everything from you. People tell me I’m an Aboutrika lookalike. I can only dream of and will do my best to be even a quarter of what Aboutrika is. I hope to see you soon,” said Ashour in his interview with beIN.

Aboutrika reciprocated the sentiment and said: “He is now better than Aboutrika. He is having a great tournament and has scored twice in the World Cup. He has a high level of football IQ. Today he started on the right. This tournament alone he played on the right wing, the left wing, in the middle and next to Marwan Attia. And he excelled in every position he played.”

Hany has Hassan’s support

Hany became the first player since 1966 to score two own goals – against Belgium and Australia – in the same World Cup but he has the full backing of his coach, who came to his defence on Friday after the game.

“It was just bad luck. Mohamed Hany is one of the best players present at this tournament,” said Hassan. “And since the Afcon, in all the national team games, he’s been playing at a very high level. Mistakes can happen but collectively, across all the games, I’m very happy with him. He also saved us in so many situations. That own goal, I pay no attention to it.”

What’s next?

Egypt will try to keep their dream run going when they take on defending champions Argentina on Tuesday in Atlanta.