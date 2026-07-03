Mohamed Salah keeps his cool in shoot-out as Egypt advance to World Cup last 16 at Australia's expense

Mohamed Salah coolly struck a Panenka as Egypt claimed a first win in a knockout fixture at a World Cup by beating Australia on penalties in Dallas.
The two sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes. Egypt then converted their first four kicks, while the Australians lapsed twice, sending the African side through to the last 16.
While the Egyptians merited the win, defeat was harsh on an Australia side who had battled pluckily.
In the lead-up to the game, Hossam Hassan, Egypt’s coach, was specifically asked about the threat posed by the height of Australia’s players.
He pointed out that none of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Salah are exactly giants. And that, although they are at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, they are not playing American football.
It was a coincidence, then, that the opening goal, 13 minutes in, fell Egypt’s way via a header.
The goalscorer, Emam Ashour, is not renowned for his aerial prowess, but he finished smartly at the far post and promptly celebrated with a billionaire strut.
Before that, Australia came closest to opening the scoring when Cristian Volpato struck the bar with a shot from distance.
The tricky winger plays for Sassuolo in Italy and was dual qualified. He initially hoped to represent Italy and turned down an approach to play for Australia at the 2022 World Cup.
But when Italy missed out on this World Cup, he made himself available to the country where he was born and brought up.
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He represented their biggest attacking threat, but sent another long-range shot wide when well placed, as half-time approached.
Immediately after the restart, Omar Marmoush passed up a fine chance to double Egypt’s lead. Had he scored, it might have ended Australia’s chances.
They were made to pay for that slip when the Socceroos equalised. Predictably, it came from a header – albeit one from an Egyptian head.
As a set piece was launched into a bunched penalty area, it found its way into the net via Mohamed Hany, Egypt's right-back. It was the unfortunate defender’s second own goal in the tournament.
It was also the 13th own goal of the competition, breaking the previous record set at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Egypt rallied, though, and might have won it in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes. Ramy Rabia, the Al Ain centre-back, met a cross from Salah with a powerful header.
But Patrick Beach, the Australia goalkeeper, produced a brilliant save to turn it over the bar.
The highlight of extra time was one dazzling run by Salah. The Liverpool great has not lit up this World Cup in the fashion of fellow galacticos such as Messi, Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.
But if his mazy dribble had ended in a goal, it would have trumped anything those greats have managed yet in this competition.
Instead, his shot found a familiar obstacle in the way – that of the massive Australia centre-back Harry Souttar.
With penalties looming, Australia made a canny tactical switch. Off went goalkeeper Beach, who had been outstanding, and Maty Ryan came on for his first appearance in his fourth World Cup.
For all his excellence in the game, Souttar ballooned the opening penalty of the shoot-out way over the bar. Egypt had the advantage, and their fans, who were behind the goal where the spot kicks were being taken, roared their support.
Salah looked nervous lining up his kick, not striking it once, though. He chipped a dainty Panenka past Ryan.
When Lucas Herrington, who had also excelled at the heart of Australia’s defence, missed the following kick, it meant Hossam Abdelmaguid could win it. He successfully fired past Ryan to send the Egyptian supporters into euphoria.
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