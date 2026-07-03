Mohamed Salah keeps his cool in shoot-out as Egypt advance to World Cup last 16 at Australia's expense

Mohamed Salah coolly struck a Panenka as Egypt claimed a first win in a knockout fixture at a World Cup by beating Australia on penalties in Dallas.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes. Egypt then converted their first four kicks, while the Australians lapsed twice, sending the African side through to the last 16.

While the Egyptians merited the win, defeat was harsh on an Australia side who had battled pluckily.

In the lead-up to the game, Hossam Hassan, Egypt’s coach, was specifically asked about the threat posed by the height of Australia’s players.

He pointed out that none of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Salah are exactly giants. And that, although they are at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, they are not playing American football.

It was a coincidence, then, that the opening goal, 13 minutes in, fell Egypt’s way via a header.

The goalscorer, Emam Ashour, is not renowned for his aerial prowess, but he finished smartly at the far post and promptly celebrated with a billionaire strut.

Before that, Australia came closest to opening the scoring when Cristian Volpato struck the bar with a shot from distance.

The tricky winger plays for Sassuolo in Italy and was dual qualified. He initially hoped to represent Italy and turned down an approach to play for Australia at the 2022 World Cup.

But when Italy missed out on this World Cup, he made himself available to the country where he was born and brought up.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters Info

Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP Info

Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP Info

Malik Tillman of the USA scores their second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters Info

Youri Tielemans of Belgium scores the team's second against Senegal in Seattle. AFP Info

A fan dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane scores against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Mexico's players celebrate after winning the match against Ecuador in Mexico City. AFP Info

France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates with manager Didier Deschamps after scoring the first goal in the win over Sweden, in New Jersey. EPA Info

Norway forward Erling Haaland challenges for the ball next to Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in Arlington. AFP Info

Paraguay's players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Germany in Foxborough. AFP Info

Dutch defender Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, squares up to Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari during their World Cup clash in Mexico. AFP Info

Brazil fans cheer on the South American side from Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Lebanon. Getty Images Info

Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA Info

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP Info

Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters Info

Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP Info

Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP Info











































He represented their biggest attacking threat, but sent another long-range shot wide when well placed, as half-time approached.

Immediately after the restart, Omar Marmoush passed up a fine chance to double Egypt’s lead. Had he scored, it might have ended Australia’s chances.

They were made to pay for that slip when the Socceroos equalised. Predictably, it came from a header – albeit one from an Egyptian head.

As a set piece was launched into a bunched penalty area, it found its way into the net via Mohamed Hany, Egypt's right-back. It was the unfortunate defender’s second own goal in the tournament.

It was also the 13th own goal of the competition, breaking the previous record set at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt rallied, though, and might have won it in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes. Ramy Rabia, the Al Ain centre-back, met a cross from Salah with a powerful header.

But Patrick Beach, the Australia goalkeeper, produced a brilliant save to turn it over the bar.

Ramy Rabia yells in frustration after seeing his header tipped over by Australia goalkeeper Patric Beach. AFP Info

The highlight of extra time was one dazzling run by Salah. The Liverpool great has not lit up this World Cup in the fashion of fellow galacticos such as Messi, Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

But if his mazy dribble had ended in a goal, it would have trumped anything those greats have managed yet in this competition.

Instead, his shot found a familiar obstacle in the way – that of the massive Australia centre-back Harry Souttar.

With penalties looming, Australia made a canny tactical switch. Off went goalkeeper Beach, who had been outstanding, and Maty Ryan came on for his first appearance in his fourth World Cup.

For all his excellence in the game, Souttar ballooned the opening penalty of the shoot-out way over the bar. Egypt had the advantage, and their fans, who were behind the goal where the spot kicks were being taken, roared their support.

Salah looked nervous lining up his kick, not striking it once, though. He chipped a dainty Panenka past Ryan.

When Lucas Herrington, who had also excelled at the heart of Australia’s defence, missed the following kick, it meant Hossam Abdelmaguid could win it. He successfully fired past Ryan to send the Egyptian supporters into euphoria.