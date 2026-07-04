'All the best to all Arabs': Sheikh Mohammed hails Egypt for historic World Cup win

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed "heroic" Egypt after they continued a history-making World Cup run with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Australia to reach the last 16.

The Pharaohs were forced to go the distance to secure their first victory at the knockout stage of the tournament on Friday night after Emam Ashour's early strike was cancelled out by Mohamed Hany's own goal in the second half.

Neither side could find a breakthrough during the keenly fought extra time in Dallas. But Egypt kept their cool to triumph 4-2 on penalties.

Star striker Mohamed Salah was on target in the shoot-out – scoring with a deft Panenka-style penalty. He will now come up against another great in Lionel Messi, after Argentina battled past underdogs Cape Verde to win 3-2 after extra time.

"Congratulations to the Egyptian people and their leadership on the qualification of the Egyptian national team to the round of 16 in the World Cup," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. "The joy of the Arabs today is Egyptian. A heroic performance, a fighting spirit and an entertaining match for the Pharaohs.

"All the best to all Arabs. All the joy to our Arab peoples."

Sheikh Mohammed has thrown his support behind the teams proudly representing the Arab world in this year's showpiece event. Earlier this week, he congratulated Morocco after they earned their own penalty shoot-out success against the Netherlands to secure a spot in the last 16.

The Atlas Lions will face Canada in Houston on Saturday as they seek to go one better than their march to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar four years ago.

France, who have reached the last two World Cup finals and are strong favourites this time around, could be their opponents in the quarter finals. Egypt will have a longer wait before returning to the pitch, with their last 16 clash against holders Argentina scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, in Atlanta.