News

UAE

Morocco's players celebrate their equalising goal in the last 32, before beating the Netherlands on penalties. EPA
Morocco's players celebrate their equalising goal in the last 32, before beating the Netherlands on penalties. EPA
Morocco's players celebrate their equalising goal in the last 32, before beating the Netherlands on penalties. EPA
Morocco's players celebrate their equalising goal in the last 32, before beating the Netherlands on penalties. EPA

'Our joy today is Moroccan': Sheikh Mohammed hails team's dramatic World Cup win

Atlas Lions triumph over Netherlands in penalty shoot-out to keep tournament dreams alive

The National

June 30, 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has praised Morocco after they kept their World Cup hopes alive with a thrilling victory over the Netherlands.

The Atlas Lions roared back from a goal down to grab a last-ditch equaliser to force extra time, before prevailing 3-2 in a tense shoot-out. The win secured Morocco's place in the last 16 of the tournament, as they set their sights on making another history-making run at the finals.

Morocco became the first Arab side in history to reach the World Cup semi-finals during a stunning performance in Qatar in 2022. They next face Canada on July 4 with an opportunity to secure a place in the last eight of this year's competition.

"Congratulations to the Atlas Lions. A fighting spirit and a display of Arab brilliance on the world stage. Our joy today is Moroccan," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

Egypt and Algeria are aiming to make it a memorable hat-trick for Arab teams when they go for glory in their last 32 matches on Friday.

Egypt take on Australia, while Algeria will line up against Switzerland, with a place in the last 16 of the competition up for grabs.

Updated: June 30, 2026, 6:02 AM