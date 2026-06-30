World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari the shoot-out hero as Morocco sink Netherlands to reach last 16

Morocco booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup with Ismael Saibari converting the winning penalty to send the Netherlands packing.

The game had finished 1-1 after Issa Diop had cancelled out Cody Gakpo's effort.

For a second time at this World Cup, the game was decided on penalties. Neil Ey Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi fluffed theirs for Morocco, but Yassine Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville's fourth Dutch kick, allowing Saibari to step up to slot home and send the Atlas Lions through.

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