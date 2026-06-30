Who is Ismael Saibari - Morocco's World Cup breakout star?

Ismael Saibari continued his World Cup scoring streak, converting the winning penalty against the Netherlands to send Morocco into the last 16.

Saibari is enjoying a breakout tournament in North America, putting the Atlas Lions on course to match their achievements of Qatar 2022 where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Who is Ismael Saibari?

Saibari is a 25-year-old forward who has spent his entire career in the Netherlands representing PSV Eindhoven.

He is set to join Bayern Munich next season after the German champions agreed a fee with the Dutch club that could rise to €55 million.

Born in Terrassa, Spain, to Moroccan parents, he holds triple citizenship (Spain, Belgium, and Morocco) but chose to represent Morocco internationally.

What is his record like in the Netherlands?

Pretty impressive. Saibari has helped PSV win the past three Eredivisie titles, as well as the 2023 Dutch Cup.

In 142 appearances, he has scored 42 goals and was also voted Dutch Player of the Year this season.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari scored against Scotland after only two minutes of play. EPA Info

What about for Morocco?

Saibari chose to represent the country of his parents, winning two caps at Under-20 level and 12 at U23. He helped Morocco win the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since moving up to the senior team, Saibari has gone from strength to strength.

Saibari was part of the Morocco squad that won the 2025 Afcon title after Senegal were controversially stripped of it, although they are appealing the Confederation of African Football's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In his 33 caps, Saibari has scored 12 goals, and become a focal point of attack in Mohamed Ouahbi's team at this World Cup.

Ismael scored in all three of Morocco's group games, including this one against Haiti. Reuters Info

How is he doing at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi may have six goals from three games, but the Argentina captain is already a superstar of the game. Maybe the greatest of all time.

Brahim Diaz was expected to spearhead Morocco's charge but Saibari has been the tournament's breakthrough star so far.

He scored in all three of Morocco's group games, including against Brazil in a 1-1 draw.

He backed that up with the winner against Scotland after only two minutes and was also on target in the win against Haiti that sealed second place in Group C for Morocco.

Previous slide Next slide Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco in their World Cup Round of 32 clash in Monterrey. Reuters Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against the Netherlands. Reuters Info

Netherlands' Quinten Timber looks dejected as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves the penalty. Reuters Info

Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville misses a penalty during the shoot-out. Reuters Info

Morocco's Issa Diop after scoring the first goal with Soufiane Rahimi. Reuters Info

Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui vies for the ball with Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries. Reuters Info

Morocco's Issa Diop scores the opener. Reuters Info













Style of play

A burly striker standing 1.82m, Saibari has the physique to complement his undoubted skill.

That was on full display against the Dutch in their Round-of-32 match, where Saibari was involved in a running battle against Jan Paul van Hecke.

The two came nose-to-nose early in the game before they were separated, and Saibari left the Oranje defender with a bad cut to the top of his head later in the first half, although the knee was accidental.

Another coming together late in extra time this time resulted in a cut to the cheek of Saibari, who required medical treatment as well as a change of shirt.

A topsy-turvy shoot-out saw the scores tied at 2-2 after four penalties. Crysencio Summerville saw his penalty saved, leaving Saibari to step up to slot home the penalty that took Morocco into the last 16 and a showdown against co-hosts Canada.