Brazil v Japan: Last-gasp Gabriel Martinelli strike keeps alive Selecao hopes of sixth World Cup crown

It has been 24 long years since the Samba stars of Brazil last ruled the world after securing the crown for what was a record-extending fifth occasion.

That Selecao side, inspired by the phenomenal attacking talent brought to the table by the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, had sailed through the tournament winning all seven of their matches in South Korea and Japan.

Few would have believed at the time that the connoisseurs of World Cup football would fail to make it beyond the quarter-finals over the next five finals.

The desperation to end that run saw Brazil turn to legendary Italian club coach Carlo Ancelotti to be their next manager last May, a year before the finals would kick off, in what was the first time he had been in charge of an international team.

His start had been far from spectacular across qualifiers and friendlies but once the main event started in North America, surely that was when the 67-year-old five-time Uefa Champions League-winning coach would work his magic?

It began with a stalled start, drawing 1-1 with Morocco, that was followed by successive 3-0 wins against Haiti and Scotland. Vinicius Junior – an attacking favourite of Ancelotti at Real Madrid – had bagged four goals, with Bruno Guimaraes supplying three from midfield.

All seemed well with the Selecao stars heading into Monday's last-32 clash with Japan, who had also finished their group unbeaten, winning one and drawing two. But by half-time at the Houston Stadium, the alarm bells were ringing loud and clear for Ancelotti and Co.

A poor pass from Danilo had gifted possession to Kaishu Sano who was allowed a free run towards goal by a backtracking Brazilian defence – and the ageing legs of Casemiro – before firing a low strike past Alisson Becker in the 29th minute for his first international goal.

The South Americans could rightly complain that Sano was lucky not have received a second yellow card after following up a reckless tackle on Vinicius by an equally clumsy challenge on Matheus Cunha.

And that may be true but the fact remains that Zion Suzuki had barely been troubled in the Japanese goal over 45 minutes, much to the frustration of the huge Brazilian contingent resplendent in their country's famous yellow kit.

But that would change immediately in the second period as Ancelotti's side decided to wake up from their slumber.

First Guimaraes saw a header well saved by Suzuki after an fine Danillo cross. Then Casemiro – who would have had little argument if he had been hooked at the break after his first-half struggles – somehow failed to score with a header from point-blank range.

Moments later, it was all square and this time Casemiro did find the back of the net, heading home a Gabriel Magalhaes cross in style after 56 minutes. A mazy run by Vinicius deserved to make it 2-1 only for Suzuki to brilliantly tip his shot on to the post.

Japan were rattled and hanging on but, roared on by the relentless backing of their supporters, would regain a foothold in the match.

And the game looked poised for extra-time when the assist skills of Guimaraes came to the fore again deep into stoppage time. The Newcastle United playmaker picked up possession on the edge of the penalty area before finding substitute Gabriel Martinelli with a perfect pass and Arsenal's forward slotted home a 96th-minute winner.

“I can’t find the words to describe the joy in my heart. Seeing all those fans on their feet, my parents, my friends … I can't explain it,” said Martinelli afterwards. “I honestly don't have the words. I'm just happy I was able to help the team, whether I'm playing on the left or through the middle. The most important thing is helping the team.”

Heartbreak for Japan but Brazil's quest for a sixth World Cup remains alive and they will face either Norway or Ivory Coast – who face off on Tuesday – in the last-16 on Sunday in New Jersey. And under the wily leadership of Ancelotti, it would be unwise to write them off.