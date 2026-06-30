Football mad Dubai father heads to fourth straight World Cup

A Dubai resident gripped by football fever is attending his fourth World Cup in a row – having not missed a tournament since his first in Brazil 2014.

From being part of crowds dancing the samba in Sao Paulo to staying on a cruise ship in Qatar watching the 2022 World Cup, the UAE-based dad is hooked on watching big games live, cheering the world’s top players and soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Saptarshi Bandopadhyay and his young daughter Aisha are in the US for the knockout round of the championship and will watch France take on Sweden in New Jersey on Tuesday.

“Football is in my blood even though cricket is more popular in India, there are so many Indians who love the game,” Mr Bandopadhyay told The National.

“I’ve decided I want to try to watch as many World Cup tournaments as I can. I feel connected to the game when we watch it live and I’ve been very lucky to go to the past three World Cups.

“Ever since I remember I’ve always watched the football World Cup but to actually watch a game live is incredible. As a country, India is not that good in the sport but it's very close to everyone's hearts.”

The father-daughter duo will be meeting friends from India who are also visiting the US with their young children for the games.

Football fan Saptarshi Bandopadhyay has attended each World Cup since Brazil 2014. Photo: Saptarshi Bandopadhyay Info

Over-priced tickets

A long-time Lionel Messi fan, he will not get to watch the Argentinian captain accumulate records as the World Cup’s top scorer due to exorbitant ticket prices.

World Cup organisers Fifa have been criticised by fan groups calling out the federation for “extortionate” and “astronomical” prices. The Football Supporters Europe group said the tickets were almost five times higher than at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mr Bandopadhyay attended four games in Qatar, but restricted himself to two games this time.

“It is overpriced, the prices are much, much higher than previous tournaments,” said the Indian citizen, who spent about $550 per ticket. “This is the only World Cup tournament that I’m not taking the hospitality option because the structure is such that it’s not only expensive but difficult to get those tickets.”

In earlier World Cups, purchasing the more expensive hospitality tickets offered benefits such as pickup and drop-off services and even a translator in Brazil to accompany fans until the game began.

“I’m a huge Messi fan and this may be his final cup – even if I don’t get to watch him, it’s still important to be at the games,” he said.

Watching live

He is keen to share the experience with his daughter, who is also football-mad. His wife and young son were also booked for the games, but family and school commitments have them sitting this one out.

“The vibe is great on the roads filled with spectators from all over the world,” said Mr Bandopadhyay, a commercial director with a logistics firm in Dubai.

“Fans take friendly jabs at each other. There is always banter between the Argentinian and Brazil fans. I remember how people broke in to song and dance in Sao Paulo, how people who didn’t know each other would dance and kick around a ball.

“The Dutch supporters have their chants, songs and marches from a gathering point to the stadium. So you walk and dance with them. It’s the coming together of cultures over football that is amazing to see.”

He said being part of the action from the stands is a world away from watching the game on television.

Dubai resident Saptarshi Bandopadhyay with friends at the World Cup in 2018 in Russia. Photo: Saptarshi Bandopadhyay Info

“The energy, the sound, being in a Mexican wave, it’s charged up. No one in a football stadium really sits, everyone is standing and cheering. The players are not that far away, you can easily recognise them,” said Mr Bandopadhyay.

“The best thing about a stadium is that you get to see the strategy – how the defensive line moves up, how the players create offside traps, and how they co-ordinate and move across the field. It's simply brilliant.”

Football fans

Since the start of this tournament this month, Aisha, 8, has made sure she wakes up early for the matches.

She beams when she speaks of bagging the most valuable player in her Dubai school football team.

“I’m really good at defending, I’m also a really good goalie,” she said. “I love how I can tackle people. I don’t yet root for one specific country. I just enjoy watching football.”

For Mr Bandopadhyay, getting his children interested in sports has been important.

“I’m happy to see my children also share my love for football. I want them to take part in sports and not be stuck to a device at home,” he said. “Team sports for me is where despite individual brilliance, you have to lean on and communicate with others. I’m passionate about the game and thrilled that we share this love.”