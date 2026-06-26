Timeframe: When the UAE hosted football's future stars at the Youth World Cup in 2003

In late 2003, the UAE became the stage for the future of world football.

The Fifa World Youth Championship, now known as the Fifa Under-20 World Cup, was held in the Emirates from November 27 to December 19, bringing 24 teams to seven stadiums across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain.

The tournament had originally been scheduled for March and April that year but was postponed because of the Iraq War. When it eventually kicked off in late November, it became one of the most significant international football events hosted by the UAE at the time.

Matches were played at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium in Al Ain, Al Maktoum Stadium and Al Rashid Stadium in Dubai, and Sharjah Stadium.

Andres Iniesta, left, takes on Brazil during the 2003 Fifa World Youth Championship final in Abu Dhabi. Reuters Info

For the UAE, the tournament carried importance beyond its role as host. Led by Ismail Matar, the national youth team reached the quarter-finals, giving local fans one of the country’s most memorable runs at a Fifa competition.

Matar, then a young Al Wahda player, became the face of the UAE’s campaign. His performances earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, ahead of several names who would go on to shape the next decade of world football.

Among those who played in the UAE were Spain’s Andres Iniesta, Brazil’s Dani Alves and Fernandinho, Argentina’s Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez, and Eddie Johnson and Freddy Adu of the US. At the time, many were still at the start of their careers. Within a few years, several would become regulars at the highest levels of European and international football.

Brazil celebrate after beating Spain 1-0 in the 2003 Fifa World Youth Championship final at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. EPA Info

Brazil eventually lifted the trophy in Abu Dhabi after beating Spain 1-0 in the final on December 19. The decisive goal came late, when Fernandinho headed in the winner in the 87th minute at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The victory gave Brazil a fourth title in the competition and completed a remarkable period for the country’s football teams. Brazil were already senior world champions, having won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, and had also won the Under-17 World Championship earlier in 2003.

For Spain, the defeat came at the end of a campaign that hinted at what was to come. Iniesta scored three goals during the tournament and later became central to the senior Spain side that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Ismail Matar, who captained the UAE under-20 team, would later become a national hero. Pawan Singh / The National Info

The UAE tournament was also notable for its attendance figures. More than half a million spectators watched the 52 matches, with crowds turning out not only for the hosts but also for some of the biggest youth teams in world football.

The tournament came during a defining year for UAE football. Al Ain had just become Asian champions, winning the AFC Champions League in 2003, and the national youth team’s run gave local supporters another reason to believe the country could compete on bigger stages.

Matar became the symbol of that optimism. His Golden Ball win placed a UAE player above a field of players who would go on to dominate world football for the next two decades. Four years later, he would score five goals as the UAE won the Gulf Cup on home soil.