Andres Iniesta glad to 'begin new chapter' in Dubai as Gulf United coach

Spanish great Andres Iniesta is back on the UAE football scene and is ready for a new chapter in his career. The World Cup winner was on Monday appointed as head coach at First Division side Gulf United FC in Dubai.

Iniesta announced his retirement in 2024, having spent the last stretch of his playing days in the UAE with Emirates Club. Now, armed with an A License and working towards his Pro Licence, Iniesta has decided to plunge into the world of management.

“Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter. Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far,” Iniesta said.

“I believe in developing footballers the right way – with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played, and with genuine care for each individual. Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here. I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience, and earn my Pro Licence.”

Gulf United finished the recent season in 10th position. They have one of the youngest squads in the UAE First Division and will be aiming high with Iniesta now in charge.

Founded in 2019, Gulf United earned promotions in consecutive years and are one of the more ambitious private clubs in the UAE with over 600 players across all levels representing 83 nationalities.

Club president Ahmed El Saraf was proud to have Iniesta in his team.

“We are proud and honoured to welcome Andres Iniesta to Gulf United FC. He is not just one of the greatest players of his generation, he is someone who has always stood for the values we believe in: technical quality, intelligence, and a genuine love for the game,” El Saraf said.

“What excites us most is that Andres comes here because he believes in what we are building. Youth development is at the heart of Gulf United, and having someone with his experience and philosophy working alongside our young players every day will be transformational. This is a historic moment for our club and for football in Dubai and the UAE.”

Iniesta brings with him an extraordinary CV. The former midfielder graduated from Barcelona's La Masia academy and made his first-team debut aged just 18. He was a crucial cog in Barca's system for 16 years, during which he won nine La Liga titles and the Champions League four times. He also lifted six Copas del Rey in finished with a haul of 32 trophies at Camp Nou.

Iniesta's crowning moment came in the 2010 World Cup final when he scored the winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in extra time.