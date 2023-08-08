Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to join UAE side Emirates Club

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is set to join Adnoc Pro League side Emirates Club on a reported one-year deal.

Draped in an Emirates Club scarf, Iniesta, 39, was filmed arriving at the club with his family and met with officials before accepting flowers from children in a video posted to the team's social media channels late on Monday night.

According to reports, the former Spain international has agreed a one-year contract with the option of a one-year extension, and is expected to be officially announced as an Emirates Club player on Tuesday.

Iniesta's move to Emirates Club is something of a coup for the Ras Al Khaimah side after the legendary midfielder reportedly turned down the chance to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami in favour of moving to UAE football.

Iniesta, one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, has been a free agent since the start of July when he left Japanese club Vissel Kobe after five years.

He spent the majority of his career at Barcelona having graduated from their famed La Masia academy, making 674 appearances for the Barca first team and winning 22 major trophies, including nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues, and three Fifa Club World Cups.

Iniesta was also a star for the Spain national team, earning 131 caps and playing a key role in their successive European Championship triumphs in 2008 and 2012 either side of winning the 2010 World Cup.

Emirates Club have returned to the Adnoc Pro League for the upcoming season after securing promotion from the First Division by finishing runners-up to Hatta.