Andres Iniesta eyes Barcelona coaching role after confirming end of playing career

Former Barcelona midfielder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/andres-iniesta-barcelona-and-spain-magician-to-call-it-a-day-after-seeing-out-career-in-uae/" target="_blank">Andres Iniesta</a>, who won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with an all-conquering Spanish national team, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the age of 40. Iniesta, who wound down his playing days in the UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/08/barcelona-legend-andres-iniesta-set-to-join-uae-side-emirates-club/" target="_blank">with Emirates Club</a>, confirmed his retirement in the place where it had all begun following an emotional press conference in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank">Barcelona</a>. After admitting it was time to hang up his boots, Iniesta expressed his desire to one day return to the Camp Nou in a coaching role. "Being on the pitch is over," a visibly emotional Iniesta told reporters while reflecting on a professional career that began with the Catalan giants in 2002. "I can't stay away from football, it's my life and will continue to be my life. Now I need to continue educating myself, I'm in the process of doing my coaching diploma and that's the next step. "I will try to come back and do a great job. However it won't be running after the ball, but from another place," he added. Iniesta graduated from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and made his first-team debut aged just 18, becoming a mainstay in the midfield before his departure 16 years later after 674 appearances. He won nine La Liga titles and the Champions League four times with Barcelona, also lifting six Copas del Rey in a haul of 32 trophies during his time at Camp Nou. Iniesta formed a imperious midfield triumvirate with Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets, becoming the standard-bearers of the "tiki-taka" style of football that catapulted both club and country to new heights. He played with distinction alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Samuel Eto'o and Luis Suarez for Barcelona, who captured the treble in 2009 under Pep Guardiola and again six years later with Luis Enrique in charge. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/messi-tears-turn-to-joy-as-argentina-beat-colombia-to-win-copa-america/" target="_blank">Messi</a> paid tribute to Iniesta on social media, saying: "One of the most magical teammates and one of those who I most enjoyed playing together. Andres Iniesta, the ball will miss you and so will we. I wish you all the best, you are a phenomenon." His crowning moment came in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg when he scored the winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in extra time. He won 131 caps for Spain before calling time on his international career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta spent five years with Japanese club Vissel Kobe before playing one final season with Emirates Club. "I'd like to return to Barca at some point. Not just to say it, but because those who had so much influence, in one way or another, have to be there," said Iniesta. "When I can do what I did as a player in another role at the club ... I'd be delighted." Barcelona praised the retiring Iniesta in a post on the club's X account. "Iniesta, your football will live on forever."