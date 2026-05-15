Timeframe: How Abu Dhabi became the UAE capital 25 years after unification

After the formation of the UAE on December 2, 1971, Abu Dhabi served as the country’s political, administrative and economic centre of power. But it would take another 25 years for the emirate to be officially named the nation’s capital.

That's because among the provisions of the newly formed country's constitution was a plan for a new capital city. To be called Karama, it was intended to be a neutral capital on the border of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, jointly built and owned, with land donated by both emirates. Abu Dhabi, the largest in land area, would serve as the temporary capital for a five-year term. Abu Dhabi ruler and UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, became the first President of the union.

Karama, which means “dignity” in English, was scheduled to be completed in seven years. But plans did not move beyond the drawing board, with monetary and logistical challenges hampering its development.

Sheikh Zayed at the first celebration of UAE national day in 1972. Photo: Al Ittihad Info

On May 20, 1996, at a meeting of the Federal Supreme Council, the UAE's provisional constitution was made permanent and Abu Dhabi was officially named the nation's capital, ending any prospect of Karama being constructed as the new capital. The day also marked 25 years since the UAE's independence and Sheikh Zayed’s 30th anniversary as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement last October of a new mini-city called Al Mamoura, also between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, revived interest among history buffs about what the city of Karama might have been. To be built by Mira Developments and AD Ports Group for Dh55 billion, Al Mamoura is envisioned as a futuristic car-free city, powered by advanced solar technologies with the aim to meet up to 60 per cent of its energy needs sustainably.

While few today are aware of the UAE’s planned federal capital, one of the clearest remnants of the proposal can be found in the country’s landline prefixes. Abu Dhabi uses the 02 code, Al Ain 03, Dubai 04, and so on. The 01 prefix was originally reserved for the planned capital, Karama.