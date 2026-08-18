Dubai's two airports to be connected by new train line with five stations

Dubai's airports are preparing for a new era of connectivity after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced six bidders for its tender to design and build the Airport Express Line.

The service will eventually connect Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The Airport Express Line will be 55 kilometres long and consist of five stations. The RTA is yet to confirm a timeframe for the project.

From the Dubai Metro Red Line station at DXB, the new train line will travel through Al Jaddaf and along Al Khail Road, stopping at Jumeirah Village Circle's imminent Gold Line Metro station, before it terminates at the other end of Dubai at DWC in Dubai South.

Two offshoots will connect areas to the line at Jumeirah Village Circle Metro station. One station will be in Business Bay, while the other will connect to Al Fardan Exchange Metro station near Dubai Marina.

The six bids were submitted by Aecom/Surbana Jurong, AtkinsRealis, Jacobs (US), Parsons/Arup, Systra/Egis and WSP. All have worked on infrastructure projects in the country, such as Etihad Rail, Dubai Metro and Expo 2020.

Airport Express Link stations will reportedly allow passengers to check in for their flights and drop their baggage.

DWC: The future of Dubai air travel

This rail connection comes ahead of Dubai's plans to shift airport operations from DXB to DWC in 2032, when the first phase of the project is complete.

DWC is scheduled to become the world's biggest airport in 2057, with the capacity for 260 million passengers annually.

The mega-hub, with 400 boarding gates and five parallel runways, will be the new home of Emirates. The airport currently runs passenger flights, as well as cargo and charter operations.

Ticket to ride

Dubai has an ambitious calendar of rail projects in the pipeline.

Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis station in Dubai will open at the end of next month, marking the start of the first service to the emirate.

The much-anticipated, high-speed train from Etihad Rail will connect Dubai, including DWC, with Abu Dhabi in only 30 minutes by 2030, with a stop at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

The Dubai Metro Red Line Route 2020 will eventually connect to DWC as well. The tender was issued in January.

Dubai Metro's Blue and Gold Lines are now under construction, with openings expected in 2029 and 2032, respectively.

Which other cities have airport connections?

Dubai will not be the first city to connect its two airports. The Shanghai Suburban Railway (Airport Link Line) connects Shanghai Pudong with Shanghai Hongqiao. Seoul's Airport Railroad Express connects Incheon with Gimpo.