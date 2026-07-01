World Cup knockouts quiz: Morocco, Harry Kane and more

The knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup has begun and we have been served some incredible results once again.

Germany and Netherlands made shock early exits from the Round of 32, while Morocco continued to lead the way for African and Arab teams with an incredible victory over the Dutch via a penalty shoot-out.

Lionel Messi continues make a huge impression at the finals, with a tournament-leading six goals alongside Kylian Mbappe.

It was not all good news for Arab teams as sides like Tunisia and Iraq exited the tournament in the group phase itself with three defeats.

The World Cup also witnessed the rise of star-in-the-making Ismael Saibari of Morocco, even as Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to keep pace with the rest of the star cast.

As the excitement continues in the knockouts, take the quiz below to know how well you have followed the World Cup.