England v DR Congo World Cup talking points: Rashford retained, familiar foes, insider knowledge

England’s stuttering form through the group phase of the World Cup is just about standard for them at major competitions.

Their fans are used to tepid starts, and the rankings gap suggests they should still be confident of advancing from their last 32 tie on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are fourth in Fifa’s standings, which is 37 places above Democratic Republic of Congo, who they face in Atlanta.

But the African representatives have reason to believe they can bring about what would be one of the all-time greatest World Cup shocks.

Haves v have-nots

Of all the last 32 fixtures, England against Congo has the widest divide in the combined market value of the opposing sets of players.

According to research by sportingpedia, the aggregate value of England’s squad of players is around $1.37 billion more than Congo’s.

On that theme, England are able to welcome back their $120m-rated midfielder Declan Rice for the encounter.

The Arsenal player was rested for the final group match against Panama so as not to risk suspension, as he was carrying a yellow card from the previous fixture.

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Rashford to be retained

One of England’s selection issues also shows up their problem of plenty. Anthony Gordon, who joined Barcelona for $80m earlier this summer, looks set to remain on the bench after swapping out for Marcus Rashford last time.

Not all of Congo’s players move for quite such big bucks, but they are not nobodies, either.

Simon Banza, who will likely start on the bench, plays for Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi. He is the highest value player in the UAE Pro League, according to transfermarkt, the football data website which rates him as being worth just a shade over $10m.

Right-back issue

One issue that England face is at right-back. Tuchel’s first choice, Reece James, will continue his absence with a hamstring injury.

Jarell Quansah also picked up an ankle knock against Panama, meaning Djed Spence could swap flanks to fill in.

Spence has played most of the recent past at left-back for his club side, Tottenham Hotspur, which is where he started for England against Ghana in the second group match.

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Recognisable faces

Had life worked out a little differently, maybe Tuchel would have had another right back to call on. Instead, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be lining up in direct opposition.

Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, another of Congo’s starting defenders, both represented England at age-group level before committing to Congo at senior level.

Tuanzebe’s family emigrated to England when he was five, while Wan-Bissaka was born in Croydon and learnt the game in the Crystal Palace academy.

As such, not much of what England throw at them will shock the duo. For example, they were teammates at Manchester United of Rashford, who Wan-Bissaka will be directly up against.

Marcus Rashford, left, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, right, were teammates at Manchester United and will now face off at the World Cup. Getty Images Info

Split allegiance

Coverage of the Premier League is ubiquitous around the world, so England’s players have few secrets. But Congo have plenty of extra insider knowledge, too.

A number of their players were brought up in England, while some others ply their trade in the country’s top division.

Arthur Masuaku is now at Sunderland having previously played for West Ham United. Edouard Kayembe plays for Watford, in England’s second tier.

Reserve defender Aaron Tshibola, who had a brief spell at Hatta in the UAE Pro League two seasons ago, was born in London.

The biggest threat to England’s defence will likely come from a player with whom they are well acquainted.

Striker Yoane Wissa made himself a Premier League star at Brentford, before making an injury troubled start to life at Newcastle United last season.