Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka impress in Manchester United's League Cup win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed during a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley on Wednesday.

United took the lead when Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box to set up Christian Eriksen from close range before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Ten Hag said Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season and has been linked with a move away from the club, is finding his feet at Old Trafford.

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future here," Ten Hag said. "He's had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind.

"His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better. When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno [Fernandes]. But this is great and so I'm happy with his performance. He did good."

Meanwhile, Rashford marked his return from World Cup duty with a brilliant solo goal as United advanced to the quarter-finals, while Premier League rivals Brighton were knocked out by third-tier Charlton.

United's first game since the World Cup was also their first since Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic exit and an announcement by owners the Glazer family that they were prepared to sell the football giants.

The Red Devils went ahead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Denmark's Eriksen, who also featured at Qatar 2022.

Rashford, who scored three goals for England at the World Cup, doubled United's lead against Championship leaders Burnley just before the hour mark.

The England forward went on a run from inside his own half and into the visitors' box before drilling a shot low into the net.

"There is space in front of you and you're almost waiting for the right time to get a pass off but the gap opened and thankfully it went in," Rashford told Sky Sports.

This was Rashford's first match since England's World Cup quarter-final loss to France, with the forward saying: "It was such a disappointing feeling to be knocked out and you have to pick yourselves up.

"There is no time to feel sorry for yourself. You need to pick up results and thankfully we did that today."