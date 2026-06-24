Sport

World Cup 2026

England boss Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines in Massachusetts. AFP
England boss Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines in Massachusetts. AFP
England boss Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines in Massachusetts. AFP
England boss Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines in Massachusetts. AFP

World Cup 2026: England boss Tuchel tells fans 'don't lose belief' after frustrating draw with Ghana

England top Group L and can seal place in Round of 32 with a result against Panama next week

The National

June 24, 2026

Thomas Tuchel said he hopes England fans "don’t lose belief" after being held to a frustrating goalless draw with Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

England got their Group L campaign off to a blistering start with a 4-2 win against Croatia last week.

But with Ghana content to sit deep, England failed to find a breakthrough. Nico O’Reilly’s late effort off the crossbar and an uncharacteristically poor Harry Kane follow-up was as close as England came to breaking the deadlock in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw in Massachusetts.

But the result edges them closer to a place in the Round of 32, with the point keeping them top of the group on four points ahead of Ghana on goals scored, and Tuchel hopes fans were not too disappointed by what they saw from the team.

“It is a long tournament,” the England coach said. “I think the boys tried everything and again they played with the right energy.

“I know it’s a very different game and, in this case, if one team tries to play and to run against this deep block and you don’t find the spaces, it is difficult for you to create chances it can be difficult to watch.

“It is not as exciting as two teams trying to win it in a more open game. We know.

“We always try to entertain our fans. It was difficult today. I hope they don’t lose belief. It is a long way to go.

“Credit to our opponent and I just feel that I was right. We play in a very difficult group.”

England's Harry Kane, right, wasted a glorious chance to break the deadlock against Ghana. AFP
England's Harry Kane, right, wasted a glorious chance to break the deadlock against Ghana. AFP

Reliance on Kane

Failing to beat the lowest-ranked side of a strong group saw the England boss face a variety of questions, including whether they are too reliant on star striker Kane for goals.

“I mean, does Argentina rely to heavily on [Lionel] Messi and France rely too heavily on Kylian Mbappe? It’s just what it is,” he said.

“They are world-class players and they do normally what they do, so everyone is pushing and we had three different goalscorers in the first match.

“To rely on Harry, it’s just a natural thing because he loves the responsibility and he takes it. He was not involved as much as we would like to, but it was just so, so narrow.

“Our two central defenders were responsible for the build-up and then it was basically eight against 10, so it was difficult to find space.

“But little moments he had were just unlucky and I think the last one is normally a clear goal and would have got us a deserved win.

“We rely on Harry because we can, because he’s our forward but we don’t over-rely on him.”

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, left, endured a frustrating match against Ghana. AFP
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, left, endured a frustrating match against Ghana. AFP

Bellingham: No panic

Jude Bellingham stressed this was no time for panic, with England still top of Group L and well-placed to reach the knockout stage if they can come away with a result against Panama next week.

“Credit to Ghana. They got out of the game what they played for," the Real Madrid midfielder told Fifa.com.

"We couldn't quite break them down, even with all the corners, all the possession, all the shots on goal.

“I'm young, but I’m still one of the experienced players [in the dressing room]. There’s no worries, no stress, no drama at all in there.

"My message has just been to make sure we stay positive and keep the good atmosphere we've got going. We’ve got four points, it puts us in a good position. It's not the end of the world.”

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
    Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
  • Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
    Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
  • DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
    DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
  • Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
    Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
  • Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
    Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
  • France goalscorer Kylian Mbappe is embraced by head coach Didier Deschamps during their win over Iraq. AFP
    France goalscorer Kylian Mbappe is embraced by head coach Didier Deschamps during their win over Iraq. AFP
  • Cape Verde's Helio Varela gets past Uruguay's Fernando Muslera before scoring their second goal. Reuters
    Cape Verde's Helio Varela gets past Uruguay's Fernando Muslera before scoring their second goal. Reuters
  • Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Uruguay in Miami. AFP
    Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Uruguay in Miami. AFP
  • Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain scores his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. AFP
    Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain scores his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. AFP
  • Hossam Abdelmaguid of Egypt leaves the pitch after an injury during the match against New Zealand. EPA
    Hossam Abdelmaguid of Egypt leaves the pitch after an injury during the match against New Zealand. EPA
  • Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
  • Thibaut Courtois of Belgium watches the ball go past for a goal that was eventually called back during the match with Iran in Los Angeles. AFP
    Thibaut Courtois of Belgium watches the ball go past for a goal that was eventually called back during the match with Iran in Los Angeles. AFP
  • Ismael Saibari of Morocco scores against Scotland at Boston Stadium. AFP
    Ismael Saibari of Morocco scores against Scotland at Boston Stadium. AFP
  • Japan's Daichi Kamada scores his country's first goal against Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico. Reuters
    Japan's Daichi Kamada scores his country's first goal against Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico. Reuters
  • Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his team's equaliser against Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada. Reuters
    Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his team's equaliser against Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada. Reuters
  • Netherlands fans make their way to Houston Stadium before their country's match against Sweden. Reuters
    Netherlands fans make their way to Houston Stadium before their country's match against Sweden. Reuters
  • Gustaf Lagerbielke of Sweden tackles Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands in Houston, US. EPA
    Gustaf Lagerbielke of Sweden tackles Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands in Houston, US. EPA
  • Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP
    Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP

Updated: June 24, 2026, 3:24 AM
EnglandGhanaWorld Cup 2026