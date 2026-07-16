Thomas Tuchel has 'no regrets' as negative tactics see England miss out on World Cup final

England head coach Thomas Tuchel said he has "no regrets" over his defensive strategy that ultimately led to Argentina staging a stunning comeback to secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

Defence dominated in Wednesday's match in Atlanta, the first World Cup semi-final without a shot on goal in the first half since 1966, as sparring – and a little extra – led to ⁠19 fouls.

Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock on 55 minutes, but instead of pressing the advantage, England went into their shell, attempting to pack their rearguard and protect their ⁠lead while losing the aggressiveness that got them ahead ⁠in the first place.

The hydration break shifted momentum in Argentina's favour and the defending champions blitzed England with goals in the 85th and 92nd minutes, sparking a party in ​Atlanta Stadium and advancing to the World Cup final, where they will play Spain for the seventh time in the country's history.

"You can discuss this with a million coaches [but] I have to make a decision on the pitch," Tuchel told the BBC.

"I analysed the match and I did it a certain way so that's my responsibility. In the moment, no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close.

"It's not the moment to analyse the full tournament; we just went out because we lost a crucial match."

Goalscorer Gordon was sacrificed as England attempted to protect their lead, with Tuchel sending on defensive reinforcements.

Ezri Konza was brought on for new boy, while the imposing figure of Dan Burn was also introduced to add a more physical presence.

Tuchel defended the strategy ⁠and the substitutions.

"We went to a back five to ⁠close the gaps inside and be strong in the air because straight after our goal, with no substitutions, we just conceded way too many crosses and way too ​many chances," he said.

"We tried to help but of course, the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn't go well, it's easy to say it was wrong."

Previous slide Next slide Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring Argentina's second goal in their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England in Atlanta. EPA Info

Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina's second goal by Lautaro Martinez. AFP Info

Dejected England midfielder Jude Bellingham after the match. Reuters Info

Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home their second goal. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home to make it 2-1. EPA Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring. EPA Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez makes it 1-1. Reuters Info

England's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring. Reuters Info

England's Anthony Gordon scores in the 55th minute. Reuters Info

England's Anthony Gordon scores past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters Info

England's Jude Bellingham is challenged by Leandro Paredes of Argentina. AFP Info

England midfielder Elliot Anderson is held back by teammate Anthony Gordon as he clashed with Argentina's Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Leandro Paredes. Reuters Info

England's Elliot Anderson competes for the ball against Enzo Fernandez of Argentina. AFP Info

Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez argues with Jude Bellingham of England. AFP Info





























Argentina captain Lionel Messi was not among the goalscorers, drawing a blank for the second match in a row and failing to add to his joint tournament-leading eight goals.

Messi, who aged 39 years and 21 days became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup semi-final, attempted only one shot in the match but sent in a cross for Martinez to outjump the England defence and head home the winner.

"No words, no words. A joy for our country, for our people," Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said.

"The other day, I said this group never stops surprising me. And I'll tell you the truth, we're going to try to win, we're going to leave everything out there, but after this it's very difficult to get people to understand what these players are showing.

"It's incredible. We are unique, truly, and it's not arrogance, it's from the heart. We are unique. These people today carried us to win the match, so I'm grateful."

Lautaro Martinez wheels away in celebration after heading in Argentina's winner against England. AFP Info

Matchwinner Martinez again started on the bench, with Julian Alvarez preferred to start alongside Messi up front.

However, his impact on this team – and tournament – has been telling. This was the second knockout match in a row in which he came off the bench to score, adding to his strike against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

It was the Inter Milan striker's third goal of the tournament to take his Argentina tally to 40 in 84 appearances.

"I dreamed it [the goal], I swear. I told Alexis [Mac Allister] that I was going to score. I told him," Martinez said.

"I told Facu Medina on the bench that I was going to come on and I was going to win it. And it fell to me.

"Enzo scored a great goal too, and now that I'm calmer, I can tell you this team keeps showing what it's made of. [England] got tired. They pressed for 60 minutes. After that they had nothing left ... then they dropped back, and that gave us more calm when it came to moving the ball.

"We made the pitch wide and in the end we got the two goals, and after three and a half years we're back playing a World Cup final."

For England, it was another semi-final heartbreak. This was their fourth last-four appearance at the global finals, but they have won only once. Their long wait for another World Cup title – their sole win came on home soil 60 years ago – stretches on.

Argentina advance to Sunday's championship game in New Jersey looking to win the World Cup for a fourth time and become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1962.

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