Two US troops killed and one missing following Iranian attack in Jordan

Two US troops have been killed and another is missing in action following an Iranian attack in Jordan, US Central Command said on Saturday.

The deaths mark the first time US troops have been killed in the Iran conflict since the ceasefire collapsed 10 days ago.

In a statement, Centcom said the service members were defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, alongside partner forces.

Centcom on Friday had denied a claim from Iran that it attacked a US base in Jordan and hit US planes. Centcom did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Four troops were taken to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged.

Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty, Centcom said.

At least 15 US troops have been killed in the Iran war since it was launched by President Donald Trump and Israel on February 28. Hundreds more have been injured, and thousands of people have been killed in Iran.

Iran unleashed heavy attacks on Gulf neighbours in retaliation for the latest US strikes as Tehran said it was suspending its commitments under the interim peace deal.

Tehran targeted bridges, power facilities and other infrastructure, and appeared to target Saudi Arabia as well as other US Gulf allies and Jordan.

It came after a seventh night of US bombing on Iranian targets.

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in a written statement published on Saturday that US violations of an interim deal “have once again proven to everyone the truth of how worthless and invalid the signature of the US President is."

Mr Khamenei still has not been seen in public since US attacks killed his father and predecessor as well as other family members and severely injured him.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US of seeking control over the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles around one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with ​Washington saying it is enforcing a naval blockade and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz.