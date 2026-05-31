Arsenal put Champions League disappointment behind them during trophy parade

Arsenal players put the disappointment of a heart-breaking defeat in the Uefa Champions League final behind them as they celebrated their Premier League victory during a trophy parade in London on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team would have wanted to showcase both the English and European trophies to the fans. And they came close to accomplishing it.

Gabriel missed the crucial spot-kick against Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 side retained their UCL crown following a 1-1 draw in Budapest.

Even so, it was a moment to celebrate for Arsenal, with Declan Rice stating his side are "coming back for more" next season.

Rice told Sky Sports: "I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy.

"But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."

Meanwhile, Gabriel thanked Arsenal fans for their support.

"It's painful, but I'm proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season," Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade. See you next season!"

The Gunners were hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club's 140-year history.

Kai Havertz fired them into an early lead in the Hungarian capital, but PSG equalised through Ousmane Dembele's penalty, and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed in the shoot-out.

After the defeat, manager Arteta said the Gunners need to make some "very important decisions" if they want to become ​a dominant force both domestically and in Europe.

"First of all, I would take a few days with my family and then we will start the process to review what we've done," Arteta said.

"If you want to reach another level, we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it demands to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."