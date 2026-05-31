  • Arsenal fans participate in their team's victory parade in London. Reuters
    Arsenal fans participate in their team's victory parade in London. Reuters
  • Arsenal supporters fill the streets during their team's victory parade in London. AFP
    Arsenal supporters fill the streets during their team's victory parade in London. AFP
  • Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka with the Premier League trophy during the victory parade. Reuters
    Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka with the Premier League trophy during the victory parade. Reuters
  • Arsenal fans and players celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years during a victory parade in Lomdon. AFP
    Arsenal fans and players celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years during a victory parade in Lomdon. AFP
  • Arsenal fans attend the open-top bus parade in London. PA
    Arsenal fans attend the open-top bus parade in London. PA
  • Arsenal players during the open-top buses parade. PA
    Arsenal players during the open-top buses parade. PA
  • Arsenal fans assemble along Holloway Road during the victory parade. PA
    Arsenal fans assemble along Holloway Road during the victory parade. PA
  • Arsenal team members during the victory parade on Holloway Road. PA
    Arsenal team members during the victory parade on Holloway Road. PA

Sport

Football

Arsenal put Champions League disappointment behind them during trophy parade

Gunners celebrate Premier League victory in London on Sunday

The National

May 31, 2026

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Arsenal players put the disappointment of a heart-breaking defeat in the Uefa Champions League final behind them as they celebrated their Premier League victory during a trophy parade in London on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team would have wanted to showcase both the English and European trophies to the fans. And they came close to accomplishing it.

Gabriel missed the crucial spot-kick against Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 side retained their UCL crown following a 1-1 draw in Budapest.

Even so, it was a moment to celebrate for Arsenal, with Declan Rice stating his side are "coming back for more" next season.

Rice told Sky Sports: "I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy.

"But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."

Meanwhile, Gabriel thanked Arsenal fans for their support.

"It's painful, but I'm proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season," Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade. See you next season!"

The Gunners were hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club's 140-year history.

Kai Havertz fired them into an early lead in the Hungarian capital, but PSG equalised through Ousmane Dembele's penalty, and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed in the shoot-out.

After the defeat, manager Arteta said the Gunners need to make some "very important decisions" if they want to become ​a dominant force both domestically and in Europe.

"First of all, I would take a few days with my family and then we will start the process to review what we've done," Arteta said.

"If you want to reach another level, we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it demands to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."

Updated: May 31, 2026, 4:34 PM
ArsenalParis Saint-GermainChampions LeaguePremier League

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