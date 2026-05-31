Security beefed up in Paris for PSG's Champions League victory parade

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed for Paris Saint-Germain's Uefa Champions League victory parade in the French capital on Sunday.

PSG retained their European title in a thrilling final against Arsenal via a penalty ​shootout at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday night.

However, celebrations turned violent in Paris and across France with the police making over 400 arrests.

Police in Paris had already deployed thousands of ​officers ​to ​control crowds. They used tear gas and ​arrested many troublemakers following PSG's win where Arsenal's Gabriel blazed his penalty ⁠over to give the Parisians a famous ⁠4-3 ‌victory on spot kicks.

According to reports, rioting took place in over a dozen places across the country on Saturday night.

France has witnessed similar violent clashes in the past. Last year, two people died and around 200 were injured after PSG won the Champions League for the ​first time.

However, authorities are moving ahead with plans for PSG's victory parade in Paris.

Luis Enrique's team are scheduled to take part in victory celebrations near the Eiffel Tower and also meet France President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

PSG captain Marquinhos, meanwhile, has already set his sights on a Champions League hat-trick.

Of PSG's 11 starters and five substitutes who played in Budapest, only Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos and Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz are in their 30s, with the club boasting one of the youngest squads in Europe.

And captain Marquinhos wants them to continue making history.

“It's unbelievable, we are living the dream,” he said after victory on Saturday. “We have to keep moving in the right direction to continue to experience these great moments.

“We have a very young squad, we can win a third in a row. We have a coach who will push us to go for the third.”