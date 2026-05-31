Sport

Football

Security beefed up in Paris for PSG's Champions League victory parade

Hundreds arrested overnight after Luis Enrique's team defeated Arsenal to defend European title on Saturday

The National

May 31, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed for Paris Saint-Germain's Uefa Champions League victory parade in the French capital on Sunday.

PSG retained their European title in a thrilling final against Arsenal via a penalty ​shootout at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday night.

However, celebrations turned violent in Paris and across France with the police making over 400 arrests.

Police in Paris had already deployed thousands of ​officers ​to ​control crowds. They used tear gas and ​arrested many troublemakers following PSG's win where Arsenal's Gabriel blazed his penalty ⁠over to give the Parisians a famous ⁠4-3 ‌victory on spot kicks.

According to reports, rioting took place in over a dozen places across the country on Saturday night.

France has witnessed similar violent clashes in the past. Last year, two people died and around 200 were injured after PSG won the Champions League for the ​first time.

However, authorities are moving ahead with plans for PSG's victory parade in Paris.

Luis Enrique's team are scheduled to take part in victory celebrations near the Eiffel Tower and also meet France President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

PSG captain Marquinhos, meanwhile, has already set his sights on a Champions League hat-trick.

Of PSG's 11 starters and five substitutes who played in Budapest, only Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos and Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz are in their 30s, with the club boasting one of the youngest squads in Europe.

And captain Marquinhos wants them to continue making history.

“It's unbelievable, we are living the dream,” he said after victory on Saturday. “We have to keep moving in the right direction to continue to experience these great moments.

“We have a very young squad, we can win a third in a row. We have a coach who will push us to go for the third.”

Updated: May 31, 2026, 12:02 PM
Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueArsenal

Most popular today

1

My Dubai Rent: Couple invest Dh60,000 to upgrade three-bed Downtown apartment with five bathrooms

2

Why a UAE petrol price reduction in June does not mean we are on the same road as 2022

3

Rise of the machines: Ukraine’s ground robot army forces Russian retreat

4

Dubai Police make arrests after uncovering $3.3m oud theft involving fake princess

5

Iran war latest: UAE intercepts six drones and reveals Barakah attack was from Iraqi territory

6

French Open 2026: No Alcaraz, Sinner or Djokovic as chaos and anxiety spread at Roland Garros

7

The Dubai company helping Lego fans who have run out of space

8

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

9

Money & Me: 'I earn more than seven figures but the fear of not having enough will always push me'

10

UAE petrol prices to rise in June but diesel to drop