Lionel Messi announces retirement from Argentina national team: 'This is the right moment'

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 39.

Messi says he made the call two days after Argentina's loss to Spain in July's World Cup final and was “even more convinced of this decision” after the recent loss of his father.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi made 207 appearances for his country, scoring 125 goals, securing one World Cup and two Copa America crowns.

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment,” Messi said in a post on Instagram.

“I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

“There isn’t much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

Messi made his Argentina debut against Hungary in a 2005 friendly at the age of 18, scoring his first goal against Croatia less than a year later in what was his sixth appearance.

His first international silverware, though, did not arrive until 2021, when he was aged 34, with Argentina defeating Brazil in the Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Messi was named player of the tournament as Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

“I needed to remove from myself the thorn of achieving something with the national team,” said Messi after the win. “The happiness is immense … many times I dreamt of this.”

Lionel Messi celebrates with his Argentina teammates after beating Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final. Reuters Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates with his Argentina teammates after b…

Messi would not have to wait long for his next taste of international glory as he led Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, 36 years after their last triumph.

He scored twice in their penalty shoot-out win over France in the final – after the game finished 3-3 at the end of extra-time – and his seven goals and three assists during the tournament made him the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice.

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this [World Cup] was the one.”

Messi then earned the man-of-the-match award after Argentina swept aside Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissima – contested between the champions of Europe and South America – held at Wembley Stadium in London.

“We knew it was going to be a nice match and a nice setting to be champion,” Messi said. “It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.”

Argentina beat France in World Cup final – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP Show caption: Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated Fr…

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after beating France. AP Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after bea…

France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the match. AP Show caption: France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of t…

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. AP Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for …

Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty Show caption: Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties. EPA Show caption: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating Fr…

Argentina celebrate victory. AP Show caption: Argentina celebrate victory. AP

Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finishing as the tournament's top scorer. EPA Show caption: Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finis…

Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup final penalty shoot-out against France. Getty Show caption: Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup fina…

Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty Show caption: Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the World Cup. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate afte…

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning penalty against France. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning p…

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the penalty shoot-out against France. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the pe…

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Show caption: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley C…

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. …

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman's penalty. Getty Show caption: Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kings…

Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make it 3-3. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make …

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, third goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, th…

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Gett…

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters Show caption: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduardo Camavinga of France. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduard…

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's third. AFP Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argenti…

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the penalty of France's Kylian Mbappe. Getty Show caption: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the pena…

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of France giving away a penalty. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of Fran…

Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal…

Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters Show caption: Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty sp…

Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters Show caption: Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. R…

Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris…

France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty Show caption: France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty

Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty Show caption: Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his knees. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with Fra…

Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. AP Show caption: Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight f…

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty

Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring.…

France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP Show caption: France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty

Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after going down under the challenge of France's Ousmane Dembele. Getty Show caption: Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after goin…

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty f…

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AP Show caption: France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian …

France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni before the game. AP Show caption: France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina co…

Argentina players before the match. AP Show caption: Argentina players before the match. AP

France players before the match. Getty Show caption: France players before the match. Getty























































































In 2024, Argentina retained their Copa America crown after beating Colombia 1-0 in the final held in Miami thanks to an extra-time winner from Lautaro Martinez.

Messi again captained the side, although he limped off the pitch in tears after picking up an injury in the second half at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“Leo has something that everyone should have. He's the best in history and, even with an ankle like that, he doesn't want to go off,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “But it's not because he is selfish, but because he does not want to let his teammates down. He was born to be on a pitch.”

So it was on to this summer's World Cup held in North America as Messi and Argentina went on the hunt for a fourth major title in a row.

Messi registered eight goals at the tournament, becoming the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 20 goals before he was overtaken by France striker Kylian Mbappe. He took his World Cup career assists tally to 12, of which 10 had come in the knockout rounds.

But there was to be no repeat of their Qatar exploits as Argentina were beaten by Spain in the final, with the South Americans widely criticised for their negative tactics and poor behaviour.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” Messi said in a post on Instagram after the loss. Worse news was to follow in August when Messi's father, Jorge, died aged 68 after a long illness.

“Thank you for all the love during these 20 years,” Messi continued in his statement on Monday. “I’m going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I’ll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.”

“Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

“I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamt of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!

“Thank you God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced of this decision than before.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will continue his club career in the MLS with Inter Miami.