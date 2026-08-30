Lionel Messi hailed as 'footballing beauty' after hitting four goals for Inter Miami in MLS rout

Lionel Messi was hailed as "footballing beauty" after hitting four goals in one game for the first time since moving to the MLS in 2023, as Inter Miami halted their five-game winless streak by thrashing Montreal 7-1 at Nu Stadium.

Three of the Argentine veteran's goals came after half-time - as did his assist for Miami's fourth, scored by Luis Suarez in Florida, bringing to an end a streak that had seen them win just once in seven matches.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now top of the MLS scoring charts with 18 for the campaign, overtaking Petar Musa of FC Dallas in the Golden Boot race in a game that also saw Brazilian midfielder Casemiro score his first goal since joining Inter in July.

It was the first time Miami had scored seven goals in a game , and it was just one shy of LA Galaxy's MLS record when they beat Dallas Burn 8-1 in 1998.

Inter have hired Messi's countryman, Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez, to replace interim coach Guillermo Hoyos once Gonzalez's work permit comes through. Previous manager Javier Mascherano, who led the team to glory in the 2025 MLS Cup, had resigned in April for "personal reasons" after taking charge in 2024.

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It was the ninth time in Messi's career that he had scored four or more goals in a match, and his performance left Hoyos, another Argentine who was watching from the stands due to a one-game suspension, struggling to do the performance justice.

"There are no words to describe such footballing beauty," Hoyos said. "So much is going on that words simply fall short.

"He is constantly looking for that goal, that play, that pass; I don't think he's an ordinary footballer. Analysing him, both as a player and as a person, goes so deep that you run out of words."

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro is an old rival of Barcelona legend Messi for both club and country, but is clearly relishing playing alongside the 39-year-old in the US.

“This was an important win, it is an honor to have Messi on the team, we have to use this as a springboard for the rest of the season,” said Casemiro, 34, who left English side Manchester United at the end of last season.

"This is what it means to have Messi on your team. He’s above every other footballer. We need to keep supporting him and helping him because he is still the best.”

Casemiro, - playing in the centre of defence rather than midfield due to injuries in the Miami backline - opened the scoring when he headed home a Telasco ‌Segovia corner in the 20th minute.

Montreal levelled ​in the 37th minute courtesy of Fabian Herbers' first goal of ​the season, only for Messi's deflected free-kick to put his team back in front just before the break.

The goals would flow after half-time with Messi scoring after a weaving run to make it 3-1, sealing a hat-trick with a lovely dink over goalkeeper Thomas Gillie, with a fourth coming in injury time via a trademark sublime free-kick. He would also supply fellow veteran Suarez for Inter's fourth, with Alexander Shaw scoring their sixth with a minute to go.

“When you see someone score four goals, it’s always a treat, especially there’s very few walk-off moments like that in our sport, where you score on a free-kick on the last play and have that enjoyment for the fans, especially a game like this at home,” said Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. “We’re going to need the fans in the future, and it was nice having them rally with us and help us turn the ship around.”

It has been a summer to forget both on and off the pitch for Messi, whose Argentina side were beaten in the Fifa World Cup final by Spain after Ferran Torres scored the winner in extra time. “The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” Messi said in a post on Instagram after the loss.

The South Americans were widely criticised for their negative tactics and poor behaviour during and after the game in New Jersey, which saw Enzo Fernandez sent-off, while Leandro Paredes was seen brawling with Rodri, Gavi and Borja Iglesias after the match. Nahuel Molina was also seen throwing a punch at Spain captain Rodri.

Fifa would end up handing out sanctions totalling a combined 21 games to those involved in the disgraceful scenes, with Paredes receiving a 10-game ban and Mulina being suspended for 10 matches, with both being fined $90,000.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) had been fined a total of $310,000 and ordered to play its next home match with a 50 per cent stadium closure.

Earlier this month, Messi's father, Jorge, at the age of 68after a long illness. He had helped his son become one of the greatest footballers to play the game..

Jorge had also been the Argentina forward's agent 14, and a devastated Messi posted and a devastated Messi posted on social media an emotional tribute to his father that also hinted at an imminent retirement from playing.