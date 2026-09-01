Transfer deadline day: Alvarez to Arsenal? Who else could be on the move?

The summer transfer window closes in England, Spain and Italy on Tuesday, leaving clubs with just a few hours to complete deals.

Several high-profile players are being linked with moves, most notably Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

Many others are likely to be pushed through before the deadline.

Julian Alvarez

It seemed inevitable that Alvarez would move to Barcelona before the end of this transfer window. However, Atletico Madrid's unwillingness to sell their star striker to a domestic rival looks to have scuppered what Alvarez described as his "dream" move.

As a result, Arsenal have moved to the top of the queue to sign the 26-year-old Argentina international, a club Atletico are willing to do business with.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows the player well from their time together at Manchester City and is keen to bring in a frontline striker who comes close to guaranteeing 20-plus goals a season.

It will cost the reigning Premier League champions a pretty penny. Atleti are believed to be holding out for a €150 million fee for a player who still has four years left on his contract.

Alvarez has been booed by sections of the Atleti support this season after making it clear he wants to leave the club.

Enzo Fernandez was booed by a section of the Chelsea fans when he was introduced as a substitute against Fulham. Getty Images Show caption: Enzo Fernandez was booed by a section of the Chelsea fans wh…

Enzo Fernandez

The Chelsea captain has been a target for Manchester City all summer, and the two clubs are in talks to finally push the deal over the line before the window slams shut.

British media are reporting that Chelsea want £120 million for their Argentine midfielder, who was left out of Xabi Alonso's squad for the weekend win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Maresca knows the 25-year-old's capabilities well from their time together at Chelsea, and is keen to bolster a midfield that already includes another mega-money signing in Elliot Anderson (£116m).

Fernandez has made plenty of noises about wanting to leave Stamford Bridge over the past five months. He was critical of the club after they were eliminated from last season's Uefa Champions League, with him and his agent courting interest from Real Madrid, although the Spanish club denied any attempt to sign him.

Cody Gakpo opened his goal account for the season with a strike against Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season. AFP Show caption: Cody Gakpo opened his goal account for the season with a str…

Cody Gakpo

City are already in talks with Liverpool over winger Cody Gakpo.

With Bradley Barcola completing his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain for a deal that could be worth £123 million, Liverpool are now open to letting Gakpo leave Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the 27-year-old, but City are willing to bid around £85m for Gakpo, and it is believed the player favours a move to City in any case.

Gakpo scored in Liverpool's opening match against Newcastle United and also started in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

In the latter, Gakpo was deployed on the right wing, although he nominally operates on the left. He can also play as a striker, with his versatility said to appeal to Maresca, who has lost Savio and Omar Marmoush, both to Tottenham, over the past week.

Jack Grealish is in the final year of his contract at Manchester City. EPA Show caption: Jack Grealish is in the final year of his contract at Manche…

Jack Grealish

The Manchester City winger merry-go-round could also see Grealish return to Everton.

The England international, 30, spent the 2025/26 season on loan at the Merseyside club, although his campaign was cut short by injury.

He ended the season with two goals and six assists from 22 appearances before a foot injury ended his season.

Grealish, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, is scheduled to undergo a medical Tuesday morning before signing with Everton on another season-long loan.

Toffees boss David Moyes is also keen to bring in a striker, with reports linking Richarlison with a move back to his former club from Tottenham.

Gabriel Martinelli is in talks with Saudi giants Al Hilal. AFP Show caption: Gabriel Martinelli is in talks with Saudi giants Al Hilal. A…

Gabriel Martinelli

The Arsenal winger is in talks with Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal regarding a €70m move.

Martinelli was on the fringes as Arsenal won a first Premier League trophy in 22 years and also reached last season's Uefa Champions League final.

The Brazilian, 25, is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Riyadh giants, who completed the transfer of another Premier League player – Ollie Watkins – from Aston Villa over the weekend.

Though the deal is expected to go ahead, Martinelli will not be registered in time for Hilal's league game against Al Ahli Saudi on Tuesday.

Martinelli is seen by Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi as an ideal replacement for his compatriot Malcom, who last week signed for UAE club Al Jazira after agreeing to terminate his contract.