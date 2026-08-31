Premier League takeaways: Bruno Fernandes on fire, Spurs' struggles continue

It was another thrilling weekend of Premier League action, one where Manchester United routed Ipswich for their first win of the season and Chelsea showed they have the grit to match the guile as they hung on for three points against Brighton.

Liverpool are still searching for their first victory after coming from behind to draw against Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham's struggles continue.

Fernandes' five-star show

Manchester United couldn't have got their campaign off to a worse start, going down 2-0 to promoted Hull City on the opening day.

They may have had misgivings about facing another newly-promoted side, Ipswich Town, for their first home game of the season. Those fears were compounded when the visitors took the lead through Leif Davis just before the half-hour.

The goal, however, had a galvanising effect on United, and in particular their captain, Bruno Fernandes. An unfortunate slip by Marcelino Nunez allowed Matheus Cunha to break from a corner and feed Fernandes for his first.

An own goal saw United take the lead – although Ipswich were fuming it was allowed to stand – and three minutes later, Fernandes dispatched a penalty after Cunha was chopped down by Jacob Greaves.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, showing teammates Bryan Mbeumo and Kobbie Mainoo how it's done after both saw their efforts blocked. Mbeumo did get on the scoresheet eventually as United ran out 5-2 winners.

“He means a lot to us. He’s the captain, he’s been here for a good number of years now,” United manager Michael Carrick said of Fernandes.

“He’s experienced a whole load of different emotions, different things. He’s got a lot of experience to pass on and show them the way a little bit, and lead by example, and help in different moments.

“Times like today – when you’re looking towards certain players to give us that little bit of something, and he did that particularly well.”

This week, the Portuguese playmaker was named the PFA Men's Player of the Year for last season's exploits, during which he broke a Premier League record with 21 assists.

And he followed that up with his third hat-trick in a United shirt to take his tally up to 113 goals in 330 games.

“It was a massive result,” Fernandes said of the win at Old Trafford. “We lost three points last week. First game at home; the fans have been waiting for this. It’s not to make up for last week; you can’t get six points from it.”

He added: “Scoring goals is the best feeling in football. Doing a hat-trick at home with our fans is something I’m proud of. I hope I can do much more and help my teammate score goals too.”

Where would United be without him?

Chelsea's formidable front three

Chelsea maintained their impressive start to the season, edging a seven-goal thriller against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It followed on from their 3-0 win over Fulham to kick-start their campaign, a match that saw their front three – Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer – all hit the target.

The trio looked to have gelled quickly. Rogers, who signed from Aston Villa this summer for £117 million – a record for a British player – has added an extra dimension to Chelsea's attack, which was badly lacking last season. Joao Pedro looks a predator in front of goal, while Palmer is in determined mood after missing out on World Cup selection with England.

All three played a huge part in Sunday's 4-3 victory at home to Brighton.

Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 32 minutes. Romeo Lavia scored his first goal for the Blues after only four minutes. Rogers then supplied the pass for Pedro Neto to double the score on 14 minutes, and Joao Pedro struck his second in as many games to put Chelsea in a comfortable position.

Brighton threatened a comeback with a spirited second-half showing. Malick Yalcouye volleyed in a loose ball before Joao Pedro was awarded an own goal after deflecting in Pascal Gross' shot.

Palmer restored the two-goal advantage, leaving a posse of Brighton defenders in his wake before curling an effort beyond Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal.

A stoppage-time goal from Gross made the scoreline more respectable. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said afterwards he was pleased to secure the three points but that his players were guilty of complacency.

“The most important is the feeling of the victory. That you enjoy it,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

“But so many things happened in the game. We had a great, great start. We got the 3-0 lead, playing really well. Being a threat. And after, we were not able to keep the ball enough. We were playing a little bit the result, the context of the result, was a little bit of a consequence of what was happening on the pitch.

“It is good that we do whatever it takes to win. This is what we want at the end. This is a process and we will keep working, keep learning. But it feels great: two games, two wins and we need to keep going.”

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez made his debut following a £7.5 million move from Aston Villa. Robert Sanchez was at fault for both Fulham goals in their 3-2 win the previous week, forcing Alonso to enter the transfer market for an experienced No 1 goalkeeper.

He shipped three against Brighton, although he made several fine saves too, celebrating each with teammates and fans. He said that connection is going to be vital if Chelsea are going to stop leaking goals.

“I need it. I need it for myself and for the team,” Martinez said. “It is my first game here, only trained one day, but the guys treated me really well and I tried to bring my spirit and help the team to get wins.”

Liverpool and Tottenham still search for first wins

Two games in, Andoni Iraola is still searching for his first win as Liverpool manager.

The Reds needed an injury-time penalty to claim a point away to Newcastle United on the opening day, and only a neat turn and shot from new signing Oscar Munoz in the 82nd minute ensured a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Iraola focused much of his ire on a malfunction with the fourth official's board as he attempted to make three substitutions with the score at 1-1. During that period, Forest scored their second.

“We had to wait about three minutes [to make the substitutions”,” the Spaniard told BBC Match of the Day.

“He [the fourth official] was having an issue with the board; I don't know if it was not working, but we definitely wanted to do the subs the last two or three stoppages before the goal.

“It wasn't just that reason [we conceded], but everything helps.”

It seemed a classic case of deflection, though. Liverpool were second-best in both their games. Alexander Isak touched the ball only eight times against Forest before he tapped home from close range to level the scores at 1-1.

The full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled defensively, particularly against pace.

Cody Gakpo, who posed a much greater threat when playing on the right wing than on the left, looks set to be sold to Manchester City. Hours before kick-off, Liverpool reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the £123 million transfer of Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool's return of two points from their first two games might not be what the Merseysiders had hoped for, but Tottenham would positively bite their hands off for that haul.

Spurs were poor in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford but started brightly in Saturday's match against Newcastle United.

Sandro Tonali, making his home debut against his former club, showed drive and clever passing while Micky van de Ven returned to shore up a shaky defence.

It was a different story in the second half. Newcastle carved the Spurs' backline open with a well-worked opener for Anthony Elanga, and a wonderfully improvised finish from Yoane Wissa took the game beyond Spurs' reach.

Spurs' second-half capitulation was best summed up by a woeful free-kick from Mathys Tel, in which he ballooned his effort so high it was laughable.

The North London club have spent big this summer in an effort to improve on two 17th-place finishes the past two seasons.

There has been precious little evidence that will be the case, but Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi refused to dwell on the club's abject start to the campaign.

“I'm disappointed for the result, and I'm sorry for the fans, for the environment, because after two defeats, maybe somebody can think it's the same story, the same as the last two seasons. I have no doubt it's not like this. I think I can't change my opinion after two defeats.”

The Italian, who took charge of the final seven games of last season, keeping Spurs up on the final day, said that mentality was the biggest problem at the club.

“It’s the biggest challenge and it’s the biggest target to find the right mentality. Unfortunately, you can’t buy the mentality in the transfer market.”