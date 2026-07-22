Morgan Rogers joins 'biggest club in London' after sealing British record £117m move to Chelsea

Morgan Rogers has completed his British record £117 million move from Aston Villa to Chelsea with the England midfielder describing how he is excited to be joining the “biggest club in London”.

The 23-year-old only returned from England's World Cup campaign in North America on Monday but immediately underwent a medical before signing a six-year contract, with an option of a further year, that could see him remain at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

His fee eclipses the £116m Manchester City are reported to have paid Nottingham Forest for Rogers' England teammate Elliot Anderson earlier this summer. Chelsea's previous record signing was Ecuador midfielder Moises ‌Caicedo who moved from Brighton for £115m in ​2023.

“I'm so excited,” said Rogers in his announcement video. “For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

“I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started.”

Rogers has established himself as one of England's brightest young talents in recent seasons having scored 31 goals and assisted a further 29 in 125 appearances for Aston Villa.

He played a leading role in Villa winning the Europa League final against Freiburg last season, their first major trophy in 30 years, where Rogers scored one goal and assisted another.

The Midlands club also qualified for the Uefa Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League with Rogers contributing 10 goals and seven assists.

“He's a fantastic guy,” Villa manager Emery said of Rogers last season. “He loves football – his commitment with the club is fantastic, his attitude every day. He's a leader in the dressing room because he's always positive, he has energy, and then he has skills, of course.

“His versatility is very important and to be positive playing 10 numbers inside, 10 numbers outside, even like a winger, is very, very important for us. Through the mentality he's showing, he can get his best and adding numbers now – goals, assists.”

Thomas Tuchel made Rogers a key member of his squad since taking over as England manager, appearing in all but one of their games at this summer's World Cup finals, providing two assists.

His new manager at Chelsea will be Xabi Alonso with Rogers stating that the Spaniard was a “massive factor” in joining the club, with Premier League champions Arsenal also reported to be interested.

“I've had a few conversations with him,” Rogers, who has 22 England caps, told Chelsea's club website. “I think it's important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager's like, how he is and how he wants to operate.

“It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here.”

Rogers also revealed that Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was another big influence in his decision to join. “I’ve known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England youth teams and then when we were both at Man City together,” Rogers said.

“We’ve been speaking about this for a while; we always would love to have played together. So, for it to happen, we’re both excited.

“He’s non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can’t wait. I think that’s probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day. It’s something I’m really excited about.”

Heading in the other direction could well be winger Alejandro Garnacho who is in talks over a loan switch to Villa Park with the 21-year-old Argentine valued at £43m by Chelsea.

Chelsea are keen to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and but had a £64m bid turned down. Getty Images Info

It looks set to be a hectic transfer window for Chelsea who finished down in 10th place last season and failed to qualify for European football.

The turbulent campaign saw Fifa Club World Cup-winning manager Enzo Maresca leave the club while his replacement, Liam Rosenior, was sacked after just three months. Interim coach Calum McFarlane was in the dugout for Chelsea's FA Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach Alonso wants to further boost his squad by signing highly rated Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Cherries have rejected Chelsea's opening bid of £64m for the 22-year-old, who has turned down a new contract offer at the South Coast club.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also reported to be keen on Scott, who joined Bournemouth from second-tier Bristol City for around £20m three years ago and whose current contract expires in 2028.

Alonso is also reported to be interested in England centre-half John Stones with the 32-year-old available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.