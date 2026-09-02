Premier League transfers ranked: The 50 best deals of the 2026 summer window

The Premier League's summer transfer window came to a predictably frenzied conclusion on Tuesday night, with English clubs breaking all sorts of records as they scrambled to lock in their squads for the 2026/27 season.

But, who got a good deal, and who was sold a turkey? Below, we have ranked the 50 best Premier League deals this summer based on the following criteria: current ability, potential ability and value for money. Each player has received a mark out of 10 in each category.

The idea is not to simply produce a list of the most expensive or famous players, but to also highlight the crafty deals and shrewd pick-ups in amongst the many statement signings.

50 Joao Gomes

Wolves to Aston Villa, £38m

Ability: 6 Potential: 7 Value: 5

Gomes earned positive reviews at Wolves as a rare bright spark amid their dismal slide towards relegation. A catastrophic Villa debut saw the 25-year-old give a goal away before being sent off against Brighton. Things can only get better.

49 Konstantinos Tzolakis

Olympiacos to Hull City, £20m

Ability: 6 Potential: 7 Value: 5

So far, so good for the Greek goalkeeper at Hull. The 23-year-old has been instrumental in the Tigers' 100 per cent start to the season. It's a substantial fee for a club like Hull, but already seems a solid investment.

48 El Hadji Malik Diouf

West Ham to Brentford, £40m

Ability: 6 Potential: 7.5 Value: 4.5

Great going forward but with scope to improve defensively, Diouf is a lovely crosser of the ball and should kick on at Brentford. The fee seems on the high side, but Diouf is still only 21.

47 Nobel Mendy

Rayo Vallecano to Hull City, £21.4m

Ability: 6 Potential: 7 Value: 6

Strong, quick, athletic and a threat at set pieces – as we have already seen this season. Mendy, 22, looks like a win for Hull's scouting team.

46 Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Lille to Newcastle, £55m

Ability: 6 Potential: 8 Value: 5

The Belgian is one for the present but, at 21, is also one for the future. Newcastle have been signing young, foreign talent all summer and have decided to invest a significant fee in the versatile forward from Lille.

45 Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton to Tottenham, £52m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7 Value: 5

Another of Brighton's moneyball signings. Bought for £1m and sold for 52 times that amount. Spurs were happy to oblige but in return they got a 26-year-old Premier League-ready defender who is now a full Dutch international.

44 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea to Aston Villa, £65m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7.5 Value: 5

Jackson, 25, is an effective if somewhat unwieldy striker whose physical attributes often make up for a lack of technical refinement. An expensive addition, but one who should contribute goals as Unai Emery's hand-picked replacement for Ollie Watkins.

43 Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham to Brighton, £50m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8 Value: 5

Vuskovic seemed to be highly regarded by Spurs fans but Roberto De Zerbi was happy to send him to Brighton so he could bring in Van Hecke. The 19-year-old looks a high potential young defender.

42 Thomas Meunier

Lille to Sunderland, Free

Ability: 6 Potential: 6 Value for money: 8

The Belgian international right back looks a decent piece of business for Sunderland. The 34-year-old veteran adds quality and experience to a side competing at home and in Europe this season.

41 Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich to Aston Villa, Free

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 6.5 Value: 7

Villa's deal for the 31-year-old German midfielder has largely gone under the radar. Goretzka played 48 times for Bayern Munich last season and has won 74 international caps. Let's see how he settles into English football as it's a move that has echoes of Bastian Schweinsteiger's transfer to Manchester United in 2015.

40 Shea Charles

Southampton to Fulham, £30m

Ability: 6 Potential: 7.5 Value: 6.5

Charles, 22, is another Man City academy graduate who has taken a circuitous route back to the top-flight. A wealth of Championship experience should stand him in good stead as he looks to fulfil his undoubted potential.

39 Lukas Hornicek

Braga to Newcastle, £22m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 7.5 Value: 6

The Czech keeper has made a strong start to life at St James' Park, playing a full part in a draw against Liverpool and a win at Tottenham. At 24, and with more than 100 senior games under his belt, he seems ready for the step up.

38 Omar Marmoush

Man City to Tottenham, Loan (£60m obligation)

Ability: 7 Potential: 7.5 Value: 5.5

Marmoush had bright moments at City but ultimately failed to fire after a prolific spell in Germany. At 27, his resale value will likely diminish if he fails again. The Egypt forward has plenty of ability but it's a while since we have seen it.

37 Nico Gonzalez

Man City to Newcastle, £50m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7.5 Value: 5.5

The Barcelona academy graduate started well at City before losing Pep Guardiola's trust. A fresh start at Newcastle seems a good deal for all parties. City did well to get their money back, though.

36 Savio

Man City to Tottenham, £85m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8 Value: 5

In full flow, the rebranded 'Savio' is a menace, but his struggles at Manchester City cannot be ignored. Spurs have paid the sort of fee you'd expect if the winger was coming off a strong campaign, not one where he was banished to the fringes of the City squad. At 22, he can still come good.

35 Jack Grealish

Man City to Everton, Loan.

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 7.5 Value: 5

Grealish, 30, enjoyed a really strong first half to last season before injury ended his campaign. Big wages mean Evertonians will want to see him out on the pitch and not in the treatment room.

34 Issa Diop

Fulham to Ipswich, £8.5m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 6.5 Value: 7.5

This falls very much into the sensible transfers category. Diop, 29, has a wealth of Premier League experience and improves the Ipswich defence for a very modest fee.

33 Gonzalo Garcia

Real Madrid to Fulham, £35m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8 Value: 6

The Spanish striker, 22, looks a top prospect and was quickly off the mark with a goal in a 3-2 loss against Chelsea. Leading the line all season for a Fulham side tipped to struggle will be a big ask but also a great opportunity for a player who was on the fringes at the Bernabeu.

32 Zion Suzuki

Parma to Aston Villa, £30m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8 Value: 6

The Japan international put several clubs on notice with some strong performances at the World Cup. The 24-year-old has big boots to fill following Emi Martinez's departure.

31 Sandro Tonali

Newcastle to Tottenham, £100m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8 Value: 5

Tonali was an influential player at Newcastle but that fee is very steep. Will surely come good, but the 26-year-old has made a poor start to life at his new club. As Tottenham's record signing, expectations are understandably high.

30 Julio Enciso

Strasbourg to Ipswich, £25m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 7.5 Value: 7

The 22-year-old Paraguayan has been to the Premier League before with Brighton and even had a loan spell with Ipswich before being sucked into Chelsea's BlueCo vortex and ending up at Strasbourg. Clearly talented, a permanent move to Ipswich and regular football will give him the platform to show what he can do.

Julio Enciso of Ipswich Town, left, in action against Man United. Getty Images Show caption: Julio Enciso of Ipswich Town, left, in action against Man Un…

29 Amar Dedic

Benfica to Newcastle, £30m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7.5 Value: 6.5

Newcastle's new Bosnian right back, 24, has hit the ground running and already looks at home in the Premier League. Enjoyed a good game in last weekend's win over Spurs.

28 Mateus Fernandes

West Ham to Tottenham, £85m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8.5 Value: 5.5

Paying £85m for a midfielder relegated in each of the past two seasons (Southampton and West Ham) seems a lot, even if Fernandes is a quality prospect. Tottenham have arguably overpaid for several players this summer, but will look at the 22-year-old Portuguese as a long-term investment.

27 Exequiel Palacios

Bayer Leverkusen to Ipswich, £20m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7 Value: 7.5

The Argentine, 27, has been a consistent performer for Leverkusen for several seasons, playing his part in the German club's unbeaten domestic season while also winning caps for his country. The 2022 World Cup winner looks good value at that fee.

26 Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough to Everton, £16m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 7.5 Value: 7.5

Picking up the best player in the Championship for an initial £16m seems like good business for Everton. The 24-year-old forms an impressive English midfield core with James Garner and Harrison Armstrong.

25 Ousmane Diomande

Sporting to Nottingham Forest, £34m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8 Value: 7

At 22, Diomande looks a great long-term investment for Forest. The giant Ivorian is almost impossible to outmuscle and is comfortable in possession. The City Ground should be the ideal place for him to kick on and show his elite potential.

24 Christos Tzolis

Club Brugge to Arsenal, £34m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7.5 Value: 7

The 24-year-old has made a bright start to life at Arsenal and already looks like a bargain signing. Tzolis is rapid, has an eye for goal and is happy to release the ball at the right time in a pleasing change from the many one-dimensional inverted wingers seen across the league.

23 Ibrahim Mbaye

PSG to Aston Villa, £47m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 6.5

The Paris-born Senegalese international is an explosive and talented right winger who dribbles and drives forward at every opportunity. An exciting talent and still just 18.

22 Marco Palestra

Atalanta to Chelsea, £47m

Ability: 6.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 6.5

The 21-year-old broke into the full Italy team towards the end of a season-long loan at Cagliari. Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in his homeland, Palestra can play left or right full-back/wing-back and should be a good fit for Xabi Alonso's Chelsea set-up.

21 Carlos Baleba

Brighton to Man Utd, £70m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 5

As has been widely discussed, Baleba, 22, can look like a world-beater one minute and a little raw the next. That said, he's a high-potential player who should bring some much-needed energy to the United midfield. Fee still looks slightly high.

Carlos Baleba is presented at Manchester United. EPA Show caption: Carlos Baleba is presented at Manchester United. EPA

20 Nico Elvedi

Borussia Monchengladbach to Leeds, £8m

Ability: 7 Potential: 7 Value: 8

The experienced Swiss defender, 29, enjoyed a strong World Cup and already looks like a bargain pick-up by Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

19 Xaver Schlager

RB Leipzig to Nottingham Forest, Free

Ability: 7 Potential: 7 Value: 8

Forest have pulled off a coup in landing the experienced Austrian on a free. If you want someone to press relentlessly and do all the ugly stuff then Schlager is your man. The 28-year-old impressed in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

18 Jeremy Jacquet

Rennes to Liverpool, £55m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8.5 Value: 6.5

France has produced a lot of defensive talent in recent years and Jacquet is highly regarded in his homeland. Given Virgil van Dijk's steady decline and the loss of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool really need the 21-year-old to come good.

17 Tarik Muharemovic

Sassuolo to Leeds, £35m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8 Value: 7

It's early days, but Leeds look to have found a dominant defender in Muharemovic. The Bosnian giant is strong in the duels and has a nice left foot which brings balance to Farke's defence.

16 Victor Munoz

Osasuna to Liverpool, £35m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8 Value: 7

In a period where Liverpool's recruitment has come in for a fair amount of criticism, they may have picked up a gem in Munoz. The twice-capped Spain international is only 23 and has made a bright start at Anfield. Already looks good value at that price.

15 Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea to Man City, £125m

Ability: 8 Potential: 9 Value: 5

The Argentine has been at Chelsea for three years and it probably says a lot that fans of the London club are not heartbroken to see him depart. Seems to save his best for his national team and City fans will hope to see him hit those heights more frequently in the Premier League. On his day, the 25-year-old is an elite midfielder.

14 Bradley Barcola

PSG to Liverpool, £123m

Ability: 8 Potential: 9 Value: 5

Barcola is a gifted player with searing pace and the physical attributes to do very well in England, but the fee is high for a player often on the bench for PSG's biggest games. He also prefers to operate in the left channel, like so many forwards in the Liverpool squad, although he can also operate from the right.

13 Johan Manzambi

Freiburg to Aston Villa, £59m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 6.5

The 20-year-old Manzambi has come a long way in a short time. He only broke into the Freiburg team in 2024 but has since become a Bundesliga star, lit up the 2026 World Cup, and sealed a big-money move to Aston Villa.

12 Antonio Silva

Benfica to Bournemouth, £25m

Ability: 7 Potential: 8.5 Value: 7.5

A few years ago the Benfica-bred youngster was a £100m-plus target for some of Europe's biggest clubs. A move didn't materialise but his assured start to life at Bournemouth suggests the 22-year-old still has a high ceiling and will prove an astute signing.

11 Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace to Chelsea, £52m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 7

The French defender looks a very smart pick-up by Chelsea, who badly needed an upgrade at centre-back. At 26, he is entering his prime years and is Premier League-proven after two excellent years at Palace.

10 Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa to Arsenal, £50m

Ability: 8 Potential: 8 Value: 7

Another excellent piece of business for the Gunners. Konsa, at 28, is a tried-and-tested Premier League performer in multiple defensive positions.

Elliot Anderson signs for Manchester City. Photo by Isaac Parkin / Manchester City FC Show caption: Elliot Anderson signs for Manchester City. Photo by Isaac Pa…

9 Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest to Man City, £116m

Ability: 8 Potential: 9 Value: 6

Buying one of the best midfielders in the league for his maximum price is a luxury only a few clubs can afford. Anderson, 23, is a very good player though and can get even better at City.

8 Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal, £34m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8 Value: 8

Not strictly a new signing but the Ecuador international's loan has been made permanent. A modest fee for a versatile and proven defender. Somewhat surprisingly, he is only 24. A great deal for the Gunners.

7 Iliman Ndiaye

Everton to Man City, £65m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 7.5

The Senegal star, 26, is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league and can still improve. Has been criticised for his numbers, but has outperformed the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jeremy Doku for goal contributions in his two seasons with Everton. The fee looks like good value compared to the cost of other wide forwards in this list.

6 Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa to Man United, £35m

Ability: 8 Potential: 8 Value: 7.5

United exploited a release clause to land the 29-year-old Belgium international for a cut-price fee. Tielemans enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 season but has looked undercooked so far this term. However, he is Premier League-proven and will improve United's team once back up to his usual level.

5 Ayyoub Bouaddi

Lille to Man City, £86m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 9 Value: 7

The Moroccan, 18, looks like a very shrewd long-term investment. He's already performing at a high level and has the physical profile and game intelligence to grow into one of the league's best midfielders.

4 Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117m

Ability: 8.5 Potential: 9 Value: 6

Yes, the fee was a bit high, but Rogers, 24, was one of the league's outstanding players last season. He completes a talented front three at Stamford Bridge alongside Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer that could remain in place for years to come. Has already made a strong start.

3 Mamadou Sangare

Lens to Brentford, £40m

Ability: 7.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 8

The Mali international, 24, has hit the ground running at Brentford and already has pundits asking why the Champions League clubs weren't chasing his signature. Made the Ligue 1 team of the year last season and his all-action style looks a great fit for English football.

Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimaraes is presented to the fans. Reuters Show caption: Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimaraes is presented to the fans…

2 Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle to Arsenal, £60m

Ability: 8.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 7.5

The Brazil star, 28, has been one of the league's elite midfielders since joining Newcastle from Lyon in 2022. An all-rounder who offers goals, assists, quality and work-rate, he instantly upgrades Arsenal's midfield options and, at £60m, is good value given he arrives at the peak of his powers.

1 Emi Martinez

Aston Villa to Chelsea, £7.5m

Ability: 8.5 Potential: 8.5 Value: 9

The Argentine, 33, immediately solves Chelsea's long-standing issue in goal and is a snip at the price. Yes, he's now entering his veteran stage, but keepers go on longer and Martinez is coming off a strong season for club and country. Adds leadership and personality to a squad very much in need of both. A significant upgrade at a bargain price.