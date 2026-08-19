Jamal Musiala treated for 'neurological dysfunction' after collapsing during match for second time

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has revealed he is receiving treatment for a “neurological dysfunction” after collapsing during a match for the second time in four days.

Musiala, 23, was introduced as a substitute before appearing dazed and requiring medical attention six minutes into Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim on Tuesday.

The incident came just days after he collapsed during Saturday’s 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in Munich, prompting concern over the Germany international’s health.

Musiala later sought to reassure supporters, explaining that he had been diagnosed with “temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures”.

“These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim,” he said in a statement on Instagram.

“I know they seem scary at first glance – but for me, they’re currently just part of my everyday life.

"I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey."

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the club was aware of Musiala’s condition and that the midfielder would address the issue himself.

Musiala missed the first six months of last season after breaking his ankle at the 2025 Club World Cup, but returned to feature prominently for Bayern and Germany, starting three of his country’s four matches at the 2026 World Cup.

In June, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during an international friendly against Ukraine.

With Denmark leading 2–1 in the friendly at Nature Energy Park, Eriksen experienced discomfort and briefly lost consciousness.

Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 during a 1-0 loss to Finland, and it later emerged he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He subsequently required an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to be fitted to ensure he could resume his playing career.

He has since made a full recovery.

Former Ajax, Tottenham and Manchester United midfielder Eriksen also plays his club football in Germany at Wolfsburg.