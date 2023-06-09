Jack Grealish: It's a dream to play in Manchester City's treble-chasing team

Jack Grealish said it has been a dream to be part of Manchester City's treble-chasing team but warned Inter Milan will prove tough opponents in Saturday's Champions League final.

City are on the brink of becoming just the second English team since Manchester United in 1999 to win all three available major trophies, having successfully retained their Premier League title before clinching the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over United at Wembley.

Already regarded as one of the best club teams in history, Pep Guardiola's side can go a step further to cementing their status with victory over Inter in Istanbul on Saturday.

City's success this season has been built on being a complete team, the firepower of Erling Haaland - 52 goals in his debut campaign - complimented by a dominant midfield and rock solid defence.

Grealish has been one of many players to thrive this season. The 27-year-old midfielder became the most expensive English player in history when he joined City for £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021 and struggled to discover his best form during his first year.

However, he has emerged as a key player for Guardiola this season, playing in all 12 Champions League games as City marched their way to the final, and he believes City's well-balanced team is what makes them so dangerous.

"I think that's why we're on the brink of what we're doing," Grealish said. “Defensively, we've been brilliant, whether that be Manuel (Akanji), Nathan (Ake), Ruben (Dias), John (Stones) - they have all been unbelievable. Especially Kyle (Walker) against Real Madrid was brilliant.

“Erling Haaland is another one who’s come into the squad and scored more than 50 goals. At both ends of the pitch, it's been unbelievable, and it is a dream to play with this team.”

City's impressive route to the final, which included emphatic two-legged victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the previous two rounds, has installed them as firm favourites against Inter.

However, Inter have been in excellent form in recent weeks, winning 11 of their past 12 matches in all competitions to not only reach the Champions League final but win the Coppa Italia and finish third in Serie A.

And Grealish believes City's unfamiliarity with Inter makes the Italians a challenging proposition.

“It’s a different game to what we’ve faced (in the league and cup). We know the teams around us well, and we know how they’ll play," he said. "We’re seeing their players on international duty too, so we do know the teams at home more.

“I'm not sure if I have played against many of their (Inter’s) players before. But I love watching football, so I know their players and what strengths they have.”