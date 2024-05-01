Iraqi family of girl who died in small boat crossing were making fourth attempt

The father of a seven-year-old girl crushed to death in a people smuggler's boat crossing the English Channel has revealed he was desperate to make the journey to the UK after being rejected for asylum in Europe 14 times since fleeing Iraq 15 years ago.

Ahmed Al Hashimi's family were making their fourth attempt to cross the Channel when his daughter, Sara, died under the weight of bodies on the overloaded boat.

Mr Al Hashimi said he had repeatedly applied, unsuccessfully, for asylum in Belgium and Sweden.

“I will never forgive myself. But the sea was the only choice I had. Everything that happened was against my will. I ran out of options.

“People blame me and say, how could I risk my daughters? But I've spent 14 years in Europe and have been rejected,” he told the BBC.

Mr Al Hashimi fled Basra, Iraq, in 2009 after being threatened by militias. His three children were born in Belgium, and Sara, his youngest, had spent more of her life in Sweden.

“If I knew there was a 1 per cent chance that I could keep the kids in Belgium or France or Sweden or Finland I would keep them there. All I wanted was for my kids to go to school. I didn't want any assistance. My wife and I can work. I just wanted to protect them and their childhoods and their dignity,” he said.

Mr Al Hashimi appealed to the British government for support. “If people were in my place, what would they do? Those who [criticise me] haven't suffered what I've suffered. This was my last option,” he said.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has hit a record high for the first four months of a calendar year. A total of 7,567 people made the journey from January to April, provisional Home Office figures show.

That is a 27 per cent increase on the same period in 2023 (5,946) and 13 per cent higher than in the first four months of 2022 (6,691).

On Tuesday, 268 people arrived in the UK in five boats, and crossings continued on Wednesday.

The UK started detaining migrants who face deportation to Rwanda this week, with plans to start flights to Kigali in the next 9 to 11 weeks.

The policy's deterrence effect will be tested against the sheer will of people like the Hashimi family to find sanctuary in European countries.

Police raids on the homes of the first people to be deported to Rwanda follow last week’s passage of the Safety of Rwanda Act and ratification of the UK Rwanda treaty.

Deadly crossing

The smugglers had assured the Hashimi family that only 40 people, mostly Iraqis, would get on the boat. Mr Al Hashimi paid €1,500 per adult and half that for each child to make the crossing.

But a separate group of Sudanese migrants appeared on the beach and insisted on coming aboard, crowding the boat.

French police had attempted to stop the group from boarding, with tear gas canisters exploding, and smugglers used fireworks and sticks to ward them off.

As the boat drifted, Mr Al Hashimi could be heard from the coast shouting for help in the chaos, as he implored those around him to save his daughter.

“I'm a construction worker. I'm strong. But I couldn't pull my leg out. No wonder my little girl couldn't either. She was under our feet,” he said.

