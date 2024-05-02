Palestine protest camp at UCLA is cleared by police

Police in Los Angeles broke up a pro-Palestinian protest camp at the University of Los Angeles early on Thursday, one day after the site was attacked by pro-Israel supporters.

The predawn crackdown at UCLA marked the latest flashpoint of mounting tensions on US college campuses, where protests over Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza have led to student clashes with each other and police.

A number of arrests came after police spent hours warning students they would be detained if they failed to disperse. A crowd of more than 1,000 had gathered on campus to support the protest.

Protesters and police scuffled as officers encountered resistance.

Live TV footage showed about six protesters under arrest, kneeling on the ground, their hands bound behind their backs.

Dozens of loud explosions were heard during the clash when police launched flash-bang stun grenades.

The large police presence, including California Highway Patrol and LAPD officers, comes after law enforcement were criticised for being slow to act during violent clashes late on Tuesday when counter-protesters attacked an encampment of pro-Palestinian students.

UCLA said classes would be remote on Thursday and Friday due to the “emergency on campus” and warned students to avoid the protest area.

Demonstrators have gathered at at least 30 US universities since last month, often erecting tent encampments to protest over the soaring death toll in the Gaza Strip.

Police tore down a protest encampment at the University of Texas on Wednesday, arresting more than a dozen people.

